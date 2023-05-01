The 3 Top Travel Stocks to Buy for May 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The world is open now, so let’s look at some of the best travel stocks to buy.

The travel and tourism industry has faced an uphill battle in the past few years, grappling with the crippling impact of the coronavirus that brought the world to a standstill in 2020.

However, with the pandemic firmly in the rear-view mirror, the best travel stocks to buy are primed for an impressive comeback. According to the United Nations World Tourism Organization, the sector should regain approximately 80% to 95% of pre-pandemic levels this year.

A Forbes Advisor survey of 1,000 Americans planning to travel in 2023 reveals that a whopping 87% of respondents expect to travel at least as much as the previous year.

Almost 50% of the respondents aimed to roam even more than last year. Hence, the spirit of adventure remains undeterred as we gear up for a massive resurgence in value for the tourism sector, pushing vacation stocks to new heights.

With all that said, let’s take a look at some of the best travel stocks to buy now.

ABNB Airbnb $119.67 MGM MGM $44.92 MAR Marriott International $169.34

Airbnb (ABNB)

Source: AlesiaKan / Shutterstock.com

The travel industry has been experiencing a phoenix-like resurgence and riding high on this wave is Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).

The revenge travel phenomenon has enabled the popular home-sharing giant to effectively overcome the turbulence of the pandemic to emerge stronger than ever. With stellar results over the past few quarters, the stock is up over 35% year-to-date and is likely to retest its 52-week highs in the latter half of the year.

Airbnb wrapped up another spectacular year, posting its first annual profit behind its jaw-dropping $63.2 billion in bookings. Revenue growth on a year-over-year basis surged over 40%, with EBITDA growth at an unbelievable 217%.

As we advance, its management is incredibly optimistic for 2023, anticipating mid-double-digit revenue growth while maintaining its impressive EBITDA margin of 35%.

It expects to report its first-quarter revenue in a week or so, projecting sales between $1.75 billion and $1.82 billion, surpassing the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hence, the sky’s the limit in this vibrant new chapter for Airbnb.

MGM (MGM)

Source: Michael Neil Thomas / Shutterstock.com

MGM (NYSE:MGM) remains a stand-out in thestock market today thanks to its luxurious properties in the iconic gambling meccas of Macau and Las Vegas.

With the leisure and hospitality industry bouncing back with a vengeance, the company is perfectly positioned to capitalize on this resurgence.

Its diversified portfolio of gaming and non-gaming services, including hotels, restaurants, hospitality management, and other services, positions it for robust growth ahead.

Revenue growth in the past year has blown past its historical 5-year average and then some. Much of it concerns rejuvenation in travel to places such as Las Vegas, where footfall is inching closer to pre-pandemic levels.

Macau’s gross gaming revenue skyrocketed 246.9% YOY in March to a whopping $1.58 billion, which bodes remarkably well for MGM.

What’s more heartening is the firm’s dedication to its shareholders, which is exemplified by CFO Jonathan Halkyard’s announcement of a new $2B buyback program. With a stronger economic outlook ahead, I expect MGM to have another blow-out year in 2023, marked by stellar growth numbers across both lines.

Marriott International (MAR)

Source: DELBO ANDREA / Shutterstock

Hotel-giant Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) has made a stunning comeback from the pandemic, and many would say it’s a hidden gem in the market.

The profit-generating powerhouse has witnessed its share price exceed pre-pandemic levels, with plenty of upside remaining in its growth story.

The Maryland-based hospitality giant recently announced a record-breaking fourth-quarter performance, with adjusted earnings per share at $1.96 comfortably ahead of the $1.82 expectations.

MAR generated $5.92 billion in revenue, outshining analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. With all regions except China fully recovering, the company has witnessed a sharp increase in occupancy rates.

Leisure demand remains robust, with group revenues up 10% above pre-pandemic levels.

Marriott expects a favorable comparison to the Omicron-affected first quarter last year. It is projecting an impressive Revenue Per Available Room growth between 30% and 32% for the upcoming quarter. In its commitment to its shareholders, it returned a massive $2.9 billion to shareholders last year.

