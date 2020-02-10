The 3 Top Stock Trades to Make Prior to Earnings Announcements

Earnings season is drawing to a close, but there are still a few hot stocks to watch this week. Today weâll look at three of the best to build earnings trades around.

In scanning for the ideal candidates, I had two things in mind. First, options liquidity. Regardless of how attractive a company, if it doesnât offer options with sufficient open interest and narrow bid-ask spreads, then itâs hard to execute a trade at a reasonable price.

Second, volatility. Entering options trades around earnings on boring stocks that donât budge after their quarterly reports is, well, boring. These sleepy stocks (think utilities, real estate investment trusts and consumer staples), donât see much movement in options premiums around the event. However, todayâs trio has a history of moving big after earnings announcements.

Two of the three have compelling enough charts to tempt a bullish-leaning play into the event.

Letâs take a closer look at the top stock trades for the week.

Top Stock Trades for the Week: Roku (ROKU)

Roku (NASDAQ:) has a reputation for rip-roaring rallies and puke-inducing plunges. Curiously, however, it turned sleepy over the past few months, settling into an uncharacteristically tight range. I suspect earnings will be the catalyst needed to disrupt the equilibrium and breathe new volatility into the stock.

The neutral price action, coupled with ROKU sitting beneath its 50-day and 20-day deters me from making a directional bet. There simply isnât enough momentum one way or the other heading into the binary event. Thus, weâre left with possible volatility based trades.

Trade One

If youâre looking to bet on Roku moving more than expected, then a bi-directional trade like an inverted condor will do the trick. Buy the March $140/$150 bull call spread and March $115/$110 for around $5.80. Consider it a bet that ROKU stock pushes toward $150 or $110 post-earnings.

Trade Two

Alternatively, if you believe the stock will move less than expected, then an iron condor is worth a shot. Sell the March $100/$90 bull put spread, and the $160/$170 bear call spread for a net credit around $1.90. The position will profit if ROKU stays between $100 and $160.

Yeti (YETI)

Yeti (NYSE:) heads into this weekâs earnings announcement with the wind at its back. Last Tuesday, YETI stock reached a record high of $38.61. Enough time has passed since its late-2018 IPO for a consistent uptrend to emerge. The weekly time frame boasts an uninterrupted series of higher swing lows, reflecting increasing demand on every dip.

The 20-day, 50-day and 200-day moving averages are all rising to confirm buyersâ dominance across all time frames. A three-day pullback carried Yeti shares into this week, providing a lower-risk entry for those willing to lean bullish into Thursday morningâs festivities.

The Trade

If youâre a willing buyer of YETI at lower prices, then sell the March $32.50 put for around $1.50.

Lyft (LYFT)

Lyft (NASDAQ:) shares look healthier than ever right now. Sure, it took a 50+% decline before a bottom was found, but letâs not complain. Sustained buying pressure over the past four months has allowed LYFT stock to complete an ascending triangle formation. This morningâs 4% gain clinches the breakout and is even pushing LYFT above its recently listed 200-day moving average.

Shareholders also have high hopes in light of Uberâs (NASDAQ:) monster run last week following a better-than-expected report.

While thereâs always a chance LYFT disappoints, its recent price action has me warming up to a bullish-leaning trade into earnings.

The Trade

Sell the March $45/$40 bull put spread for around 75 cents.

As of this writing, Tyler Craig held bullish positions in YETI.

