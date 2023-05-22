The 3 Top Emerging Technologies to Invest in for the Next 5 Years

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It certainly feels like we’ve entered a period of rapid change overall. The economy remains volatile as traditional systems continue to be in flux. And technology appears to be taking a quantum leap forward.

That massive leap is being catalyzed by changes that will shape the fabric of our society, economy, and lives overall. It isn’t hyperbolic to imagine that the next decade will look completely different from the last 10 years.

The emergence of multiple trends opens the door for investors. Those who direct capital toward these trends definitely have real chances to reap massive returns. This period of technological emergence truly promises to be fundamentally different than past periods.

Top Emerging Technologies: Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is the most important emerging technology for the next five years and beyond. Its power as an emerging technology fundamentally differs from the other technologies below. It’s easy to imagine those two technologies’ hype fading over the mid-term. The hype surrounding AI, however, is real, and we’ve clearly entered a new phase of humanity.

ChatGPT and other generative AI have burst into the public consciousness over the past months in a way that another technology has not. I’ve never felt that any other technology is so profound ever. I’m sure I’m not alone in that.

We really have no idea the impact AI will have over the next few years. Does it look like big tech firms, including Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), will capitalize and maintain their spots as the most powerful firms? Yes. Does it look like the future of work has fundamentally shifted? Also, yes. But beyond that, there are so many unanswered possibilities.

It’s almost unfair to reduce this idea to an investment opportunity. However, simply choose an ETF like the Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ).

Internet of Things (IoT)

Investors have long fawned over the idea of the potential of connecting more and more devices to the internet. That idea, the Internet of Things, or IoT, is another megatrend that will provide massive growth opportunities over the next five years.

The projections for IoT growth are very promising, indeed. Globally, IoT was valued at $544 million in 2022. It is expected to be worth $662 million by the end of this year and then grow to $3.35 billion by 2030. That equates to a compound annual growth rate of 26.1% through 2030.

Everything from smart cities to smart fridges to biometric data is up for grabs here. Companies are scrambling to integrate connectivity between people, objects, and the internet. The potential here is clear: Increased data measurement will lead to more optimal outcomes overall. The emergence of AI is likely to put IoT on steroids. Those growth projections a few sentences above are likely lacking.

Solid State Batteries

Solid-state State Batteries are the last emerging technological megatrend on this list. They’ve been in development for several years, but commercialization remains elusive. Several large firms are expected to begin manufacturing soon, with Toyota (NYSE:TM) shooting for 2025.

Other companies, including QuantumScape (NYSE:QS), continue to progress the technology with the goal of commercialization.

Electric vehicles are more than a fad and have reached a critical mass tipping point whereby there’s no turning back. Consumer demand for EVs is only going to grow. And that necessitates the development of solutions to paramount issues, including range anxiety.

That’s the promise of solid-state batteries: Far greater range and increased safety. Overall industry growth projections are similar to those for IoT technology. Solid-state batteries are already commercially available for use in cell phone applications. But it’s tEV applications that remain elusive and have the greatest value. 2030 is when many expect EV applications to be commercially available. That said, technological leaps forward happen and speed development unexpectedly.

On the date of publication, Alex Sirois did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Alex Sirois is a freelance contributor to InvestorPlace whose personal stock investing style is focused on long-term, buy-and-hold, wealth-building stock picks.Having worked in several industries from e-commerce to translation to education and utilizing his MBA from George Washington University, he brings a diverse set of skills through which he filters his writing.

