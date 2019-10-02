The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team's Radar This Week

At The Motley Fool, we're buy-and-hold investors, but before we can hold a stock, we have to pick the stock. So our analysts are always on the hunt for strong new investment ideas. And every week, some businesses stand out from the crowd, which is why every Motley Fool Money episode includes host Chris Hill asking his guests -- this time, senior analysts Ron Gross, Andy Cross, and Jason Moser -- which companies they have their eyes on and why.

Their picks for this episode: discount retailer Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE), social media titan Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), and online apparel retailer Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX).

This video was recorded on Sept. 20, 2019.

This video was recorded on Sept. 20, 2019.

Chris Hill: Let's get to the stocks on our radar. Our man behind the glass, Steve Broido, is going to hit you with a question. Ron, you're up first. What are you looking at this week?

Ron Gross: It's a radar stock, not a recommendation. I just started looking at it. It's Five Below, FIVE. Operates over 750 discount retail locations in the U.S. Aimed largely at teen and tween bargain shoppers. It's a re-recommendation in April in our Rule Breakers service. They have done quite well in a difficult retail environment. Gained customers from other failed retailers like Toys R Us. Significant growth plans in place. Plans to grow to 2,500 stores from 750 right now. That's a pretty big growth runway. Certainly doesn't appear cheap at 39 times earnings. That's where I need to dig in a bit more.

Hill: Steve, question about Five Below?

Steve Broido: How many items do you think the average customer is picking up at once, if they are indeed five below?

Gross: Some are ten below, actually. They've introduced 10 below, too. So, I'm going to say only one or two items per trip.

Hill: Jason Moser, what are you looking at?

Jason Moser: A little company called Facebook, FB. You've probably heard it. They recently announced a project called Live Maps that is going to go along with the augmented-reality glasses that they keep telling us they are working on. This is interesting, the Live Maps initiative is basically working on creating 3D maps of the world. It's going to incorporate essentially more real life into navigating around anywhere from cities to neighborhoods and buildings. It's responsible for things like getting notifications projected into thin air, identifying objects with labels. All sorts of neat stuff. I do think it's important because they need to figure out a way to diversify this business model beyond the advertising revenue that supports the stock today. We are certainly seeing with big tech, Amazon included, they're starting to roll stuff out now. I think the race is on to try to develop this wearables market. One side note -- we will see COO Sheryl Sandberg testifying next month, likely regarding Libra, testifying in front of Congress. That should be interesting.

Hill: Steve, question about Facebook?

Broido: Has the media turned more positive on Facebook? It seems like a year ago, every headline was horrible. Now it seems like things have gotten a little bit better for them.

Moser: Yeah, I think the tone is a little bit more positive, but not so positive. It's better, but not where it needs to be.

Hill: Andy Cross?

Andy Cross: Stitch Fix, SFIX, the online apparel provider. You load in information, put a bunch of data in, and you get a more customized piece of apparel back. They report earnings next week. Revenue was up 29%. Client growth up 17%. That's actually the lowest point in the past couple quarters, so I want to see that reverse. That's what I'm looking for.

Hill: Steve?

Broido: Is Andy Cross going to be a Stitch Fix subscriber?

Cross: I will someday. I am not now, though. I predict I will be.

Hill: What do you want to add to your watch list, Steve?

Broido: I own Facebook. I think I'm going to go with that one.

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Andy Cross owns shares of Facebook. Chris Hill owns shares of Amazon. Jason Moser owns shares of Amazon. Ron Gross owns shares of Amazon and Facebook. Steve Broido owns shares of Amazon and Facebook. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon, Facebook, and Stitch Fix. The Motley Fool recommends Five Below. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

