The 3 Most Undervalued Value Stocks to Buy in June 2023

With the market facing myriad pressure points – predominantly stubbornly high inflation along with general anxieties about an incoming recession – the bright side is that investors have options regarding the best undervalued value stocks for June. Still, you don’t want to just chase deflated entities just because they’re down.

Instead, the main focus for the top bargain stocks for June centers on discovering solid businesses that, for whatever reason, don’t get the respect they deserve. Perhaps they fell under hard times through no fault of their own. Or in other cases simply lack the excitement that the flavors of the week provide.

In fairness, sometimes entities can be discounted for good reason. However, with thousands of securities listed in various exchanges, it’s practically inevitable that certain good companies will be overlooked. Naturally, this dynamic offers an excellent entry point for astute investors. And on that note, below are the best value stocks to buy in June.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY)

Founded in 1984, India-based Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company. According to its public profile, Dr. Reddy’s manufactures and markets a wide range of pharmaceuticals in India and overseas. The company has over 190 medications, and 60 active pharmaceutical ingredients for drug manufacture, diagnostic kits, critical care, and biotechnology. Since the start of the year, RDY gained nearly 8%.

Slipping a bit below the performance of the U.S. benchmark S&P 500, RDY ranks among the best undervalued value stocks for June on a technical (price chart) basis. From a financial perspective, Dr. Reddy’s delivers strong operational stats. Its three-year revenue growth rate pings at 12%, above 68% of its peers. Also, its EBITDA growth rate clocks in at 33.1%, better than 79.39% of rivals.

Still, RDY trades at a trailing multiple of 16.62. As a discount to earnings, the pharma ranks better than 64.88% of the competition. It also features a price-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 times, below the sector median of 1.87 times. Notably, Wall Street analysts rate RDY as a moderate buy. Their average price target lands at $67, implying 20% upside potential.

Ternium (TX)

Based in Brazil, Ternium (NYSE:TX) is Latin America’s leading flat steel producer, with operating facilities in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the southern U.S., and Central America. Per its public profile, Ternium offers a broad range of high value-added steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food, and energy industries through its various facilities and distribution networks.

Gaining almost 30% since the January opener, TX might not seem like one of the best undervalued value stocks for June. However, the market prices TX at a trailing multiple of 5.56, ranking better than 73.47% of the competition in terms of earnings discount. As well, TX trades at 0.68 times tangible book value. In contrast, the sector median stat is 0.99 times.

Operationally, Ternium makes a compelling case for high return undervalued stocks because of its three-year revenue growth rate of 17.2%. This stat comes in above 73.58% of companies listed in the steel industry. Also, its book growth rate during the same period impresses at 21.5%. Lastly, analysts peg TX as a consensus strong buy. Their average price target hits $50.70, implying nearly 31% upside potential.

InMode (INMD)

Arguably the most compelling name among the best undervalued value stocks for June, InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. Per its corporate profile, InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel radio frequency technology. Further, the medical specialist strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments.

To be fair, it’s one of the riskiest examples of undervalued stocks with growth potential. Since the beginning of this year, INMD slipped nearly 9%. At the same time, the company delivers strong operational stats. For example, its three-year revenue growth rate pings at 37.3%, ranked better than 89.9% of its peers. As well, its EBITDA growth rate over the same period impresses at 43.5%.

Nevertheless, the market prices INMD at a forward multiple of 12.28. As a discount to projected earnings, InMode ranks better than 94.9% of the competition. Combined with a cash-rich balance sheet, INMD makes for one of the best value stocks to buy in June. On a final note, analysts peg INMD as a unanimous strong buy. Their average price target clocks in at $47, implying 46% upside potential.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare.

