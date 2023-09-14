The 3 Most Undervalued Transportation Stocks to Buy in September 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Navigating the market of transportation stocks is overwhelming, especially with the rapid changes happening in the transport industry. However, some undervalued transportation stocks are still worth considering amidst the fluctuations. The transportation sector has seen significant volatility with economic recoveries, oil price dynamics, and technological advancements.

Nonetheless, this could allow discerning investors to buy top transportation stocks at bargain prices. One must thoroughly analyze the company’s financial performance, market standing, and potential to uncover the best transportation stocks. You can confidently identify high-quality investment opportunities by delving into these critical factors.

While the global economy is still rebounding from the effects of the pandemic, the transport industry remains a crucial driver of economic growth. Hence, with thorough research and strategic planning, investors can unearth valuable opportunities in the sea of transportation stocks. This article will aid you in doing so.

United Parcel Service (UPS)

Investors are always on the lookout for undervalued transportation stocks. One such stock that deserves attention is United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

However, the sizzle fizzles somewhat in the six-month returns department. Shares have taken a 14% nosedive. This slump was fueled by a 10% revenue dip and a jaw-dropping 27% plunge in net income in the latest financial results.

Additionally, the company recently faced downgrades due to concerns over cost pressures and experienced a drop in revenue across all three segments.

Furthermore, UPS has been undergoing significant changes recently. The company emphasizes that its newly negotiated Teamsters contract is strategically designed to prioritize initial costs. By front-loading expenses, the company can effectively allocate resources and streamline operations for long-term financial success. This may have contributed to the -23% decrease in operating income to $2.98 billion. However, it is essential to note that the company has successfully negotiated an early retirement package for some pilots and secured a historic vote of approval from its workers for a new five-year labor deal.

Despite the recent financials and downgrades, these developments may indicate a positive shift. This shift is in the company’s long-term strategy to manage its costs more effectively.

Despite the current headwinds, UPS’ recent earnings beat, with a reported $2.54 earnings per share against an expected $2.50, reveals that it’s not all gloom for the logistics giant. This surprising resilience might signal a worthwhile investment opportunity. However, on this list, this is perhaps the riskiest stock pick.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) faced a downturn in the second quarter of 2023. It recorded a 26% drop in net income and an 18% decrease in revenue year-over-year. However, this downturn may position J.B. Hunt as an undervalued transportation stock. The recent decline in earnings, highlighted by a 5% miss on expected EPS, is countered by the company’s active response to moderating freight pressures and a focus on operational efficiencies.

Moreover, the recent NHTSA requirements for automatic emergency braking in heavy trucks and buses could be a long-term boon for the company. Additionally, despite a rise in class 8 truck orders in June, the numbers remained seasonally soft, signaling a potential growth opportunity for transportation stocks like J.B. Hunt.

This scenario, while not ideal, potentially positions J.B. Hunt as an undervalued transportation stock. Although the recent financials may cause concern, it is important to consider the broader landscape. Investors should take a long-term view and consider the potential upside for J.B. Hunt amidst the current challenges.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) has experienced a turbulent ride recently, with a dip of 11.15% during the past month.

Despite this, its Q2 2023 earnings reflect strong financial performance, showcasing a net income of $1.34 billion, up by 181% year over year. Additionally, a reported EPS of $1.92 beat expectations by 20.43%. The numbers suggest this legacy carrier might be a great pick among undervalued transportation stocks currently on the market.

Furthermore, it is essential to consider the broader context in which American Airlines operates. The company made headlines recently due to its violation of tarmac delay regulations. The fine is the biggest ever for violating the rule. However, despite the rising labor actions across the U.S., the airline managed to secure a new labor deal. Moreover, airline bookings remain strong, according to the latest data. In addition, the company is reportedly in talks with Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus on jet orders, which further builds on this thesis.

In conclusion, American Airlines Group has demonstrated resilience by posting impressive financials amid a challenging economic backdrop. The strength in bookings and ongoing discussions for jet orders further support the growth potential.

While the recent decline in stock value and regulatory challenges cannot be ignored, the latest financial data and positive operational updates indicate an attractive opportunity. This makes American Airlines Group potentially appealing for investors seeking undervalued transportation stocks.

