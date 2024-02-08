The 3 Most Undervalued Stocks to Buy in February 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The positive future of the U.S. economy is getting support from the robust economic performance entering 2024. The government issued back-to-back reports indicating strong growth and a return of inflation toward the U.S. Federal Reserve’s target. The stock market hitting a record and the creation of 353,000 jobs in January contributed to consumer optimism. The Federal Reserve’s cautious approach to interest rates reflects confidence in solid economic growth. And, a strong labor market paired with a downward trend in inflation provide a foundation for a positive economic trajectory. Invest in these undervalued stocks to make the most of the the continued economic recovery.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) provides analytics services and cloud-based data storage services. SNOW’s financials are indicative of a company thriving in almost every metric. The company’s gross profit margin reached 67.09%. Revenue growth was also sizable, reaching 40.87% or in other words, 602.80% more than the sector median of 5.82%. These metrics distinguish SNOW’s financials as growing at an immense rate while remaining extremely valuable.

The artificial intelligence market is growing at a monumental scale. It boasts a projected CAGR of 15.83% which, if true, will result in a market volume of $738.8 billion by 2030. SNOW is a leader in AI, and thus is set for a big payday as the market continues expanding. Overall, as AI continues its upward trajectory, Snowflake’s stock will follow. This makes it a must buy for anyone looking to hit a home run among the most undervalued stocks.

Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Source: Alex Erofeenkov / Shutterstock.com

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) is an American motorcycle designer and manufacturer. Predictions show the motorcycle market growing from $75.63 billion in 2022, to $233.5 billion in 2031. Globally, this represents an exptected 8.6% CAGR for the period. With HOG’s extremely strong market share of over 20% in the United States, the company should reap the rewards of the expanding sector.

Financially, Harley-Davidson did not have the largest performance in Q3 ‘23. Bringing in $1.55 billion in the quarter, HOG reported a marginal YOY decline of 6%. Largely, the loss of financial performance was attributed to its discontinuation of the legacy Sportster model. They are bringing it back this year, and as the new models get rolled out, I expect revenue to bounce back.

In 2024, HOG aims to rebound from a poor 2023 performance by collaborating with and owning the electric vehicle motorcycle company LiveWire (NYSE:LVWR). High expectations are placed on both companies in 2024 to continue their EV presence. With Harley-Davidson’s established market presence, anticipate the collaboration to thrive.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), is a semiconductor company specializing in the development of computer processing devices. Over the past year, AMD’s stock has experienced a notable increase of 95.41%. Despite this massive increase, analysts still recommend AMD as a “Buy.”

In terms of financial performance, AMD exhibits robust growth compared to its sector, with a sales increase of 43.61%. The company demonstrates operational efficiency, as evidenced by a modest 1.25% increase in net operating costs and a free cash flow of $3.12 billion.

In summary, AMD stands out as an attractive investment opportunity due to its strong growth potential. Investors seeking the most undervalued stocks may find AMD to be a compelling choice.

