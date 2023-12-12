The 3 Most Undervalued Renewable Energy Stocks to Buy in December

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As we head into the new year, the one of the biggest trends on many investors’ minds is renewable energy.

The trillion-dollar renewable energy industry is worth a close inspection. Optimism prevails despite some recent downturns in renewable energy companies such as FirstSolar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG).



Already, wind and solar energy is dipping to low costs of around $30 to $40 per MWh. In contrast, electricity holds at nearly $150 to $166 per MWh. With increasing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) friendliness concerns, countless renewable energy stocks are currently sitting at perfect discounts. Investors stand ready to scoop them up before the year ends.

Let’s explore three undervalued renewable energy stocks that all investors should have on their radar as heading into the holiday season.

General Electric Company (GE)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Multinational conglomerate General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is widely known for its manufacturing and diversified technology and services. However, the business’s renewable energy division is cemented as a leader in green technology and innovation. Yahoo Finance analysts estimate that this stock will trade within a one-year price range of $74 – $131, with an average of $112.

GE will be at the forefront of renewable energy growth due to its strong presence in renewable grid solutions and offshore wind power. Currently, the business is facing a loss, as described in its Q3 earnings call. However, orders still increased by 20% despite the current conditions.

General Electric Company is presently trading at a P/E Ratio of 12.52x, far below the Renewable Industry’s P/E of 83.88x. It appears quite undervalued, compared to many of its peers in the green and renewable energy industry. Also, its 188% year over year (YOY) EPS growth rate indicates the stock is likely positioned to grow well going forward.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Source: Oil and Gas Photographer / Shutterstock.com

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) explores, and develops more sustainable ways to use natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. SWN has a five-year market cap growth rate of 178.86%. Yahoo Finance analysts estimate this stock will trade within a one-year price range of $5.00 to $15.00, with an average of $8.52.

Southwestern Energy Company has implemented innovative drilling techniques to increase its natural gas collection rate. In fact, it is decreasing costs by $690 million over the last year. True, this company may not be entirely focused on renewable energy sources. Yet, it is commited to being one of the lowest carbon-emitting natural gas companies. Also, SWN plans to preserve natural gas as a long-term, responsible energy solution. Further, they are collaborating with renewable energy companies.

The company is likely to be undervalued with a P/E ratio of 1.61x compared to the sector average of 4.47x. Southwestern has an EPS of 4.61, with an average EPS growth rate of 7.24% over the past few years. SWN increased its earnings significantly from $533 million to $5.1 billion over the past five years, an increase of 394.44%. Currently, it boasts an innovation score of 68, higher than the sector’s average of 58.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

Source: Khanthachai C / Shutterstock.com

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is one of North America’s largest providers of wind energy as well as solar. This gives it a unique advantage since it is involved in both production as well as distribution. Yahoo Finance analysts predict the stock will trade within a range of $44 to $103, with an average of $73.

NextEra Energy is deciding to sustain long-term growth. One of them is primarily being the reduction in its estimated partner distribution per unit growth to 6%, nearly half of what it announced previously. Now, it can sustain organic growth without pouring in extra capital. Due to an addition of 3.2 gigawatts of renewable energy to its backlog, all in Q3 alone, it looks promising.

Finally, NextEra Energy has impressive financials, with a P/E ratio of 15.75x, a fraction of the Renewable Industry’s P/E of 83.88x. Also, the company had a strong revenue growth of 38% this past year.

On the date of publication, Ian Hartana and Vayun Chugh did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chandler Capital is the work of Ian Hartana and Vayun Chugh. Ian Hartana and Vayun Chugh are both self-taught investors whose work has been featured in Seeking Alpha. Their research primarily revolves around GARP stocks with a long-term investment perspective encompassing diverse sectors such as technology, energy, and healthcare.

