The 3 Most Undervalued Cryptos to Buy in December

The recent uptrend in the crypto market is undoubtedly a great opportunity to take advantage of the potential of certain projects within the ecosystem. Among the wide variety of projects, these three undervalued cryptos have a great potential to take advantage of this month. If you do not want to miss the wave, these three cryptos to buy in December are a good option to analyze and consider adding to your portfolio.

VeChain (VET)

VeChain (VET-USD) is like the unsung hero of the cryptocurrency world, a versatile platform born in 2015 that revolves around smart contracts.

It started as a private blockchain helping large companies dive into blockchain and went public in 2018 as VET.

The magic happens on VechainThor, its public blockchain, with two key players — VET, the holder of value and champion of transfers and VTHO, the one covering the costs of the network. It’s like a power couple that ensures everything runs smoothly without breaking the bank.

VeChain has proven itself by driving efficiency and transparency, even working on projects that align with the U.N.’s sustainable goals, making it something of a hero in solving real-world problems.

In a recent twist, VeChain’s Professor Qi Ge partnered with a classic car restoration company at an auto show, placing the VeChain logo on iconic cars like the Mini Cooper S Rally and Shelby Cobra.

It’s not just an aesthetic makeover but a green makeover of these classics, and the whole process will be shown in a TV series in 2024. They are also preparing for a technology upgrade in 2024 with a new wallet called VeWorld, including features like a dApp browser, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) gateway and NFT viewer.

When the transition to VeWorld begins on Dec. 31, the old VechainThor wallet will be in storage-only mode, ensuring that community assets remain secure. With these moves, VeChain looks like a cryptocurrency worth paying attention to, an undervalued gem in the world of digital currencies.

Hedera (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR-USD), launched in 2019 through a fancy ICO, is not your typical blockchain. It’s faster, more efficient and has this cool native token called HBAR that does double duty by powering services and keeping the grid secure through staking.

What’s really exciting is its collaboration with Électricité de France, a large company in the electricity sector. They are working together to revolutionize renewable energy certificates (RECs), making it easier for citizens to demonstrate they care about using clean energy.

It’s all about transparency and efficiency in the renewable energy market.

In August 2023, Hedera went a step further by adopting JSON-RPC, a communication protocol for blockchain developers.

That move is like giving them a supercharged toolkit, making it very easy to build on Hedera and even play nice with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). It’s all about making life easier for developers.

So, if you’re thinking about diversifying your cryptocurrency portfolio, Hedera is the most modern, efficient and green option. It’s not just about the technology; it’s about making blockchain accessible and doing interesting things, like transforming the energy market and simplifying development for creative minds.

Stacks (STX)

Stacks (STX-USD) is like a tech-savvy middleman for smart contracts, making it friends with Bitcoin (BTC-USD). It’s not just about making transactions; it’s about unlocking the $500 billion in Bitcoin capital for decentralized applications to play with.

Thanks to its Clarity language and Proof of Transfer magic, Stacks is basically the go-to guy who can read everything that’s going on in the Bitcoin world whenever you need him to.

What’s cool is that every move Stacks makes is automatically recorded and sits on the Bitcoin mainstage, secured by the strong arm of 100% Bitcoin hashpower.

It’s as if Stacks is hosting a party, and Bitcoin is the doorman making sure everything is in order. For developers dreaming of a booming decentralized financial world (DeFi) in Bitcoin, Stacks is the toolbox full of reliable oracles, bridges connecting different chains and solutions for liquidity.

In the latest scoop, Stacks developers now have a new tool, Pyth price feeds. These feeds bring real-time prices for more than 300 different financial products and digital assets.

It’s not just about numbers; it’s about making DeFi applications in Stacks even more elegant, with better order books and loan and borrowing setups. Teams like ALEX, Arkadiko, Hermetica and Zest are already enhancing their applications with these fonts, and everyone is eager to see how they develop.

They’re not sitting idly by; they’re working to speed things up, ensuring rock-solid reliability with a 100% Bitcoin guarantee, and even introducing a 1:1 Bitcoin-backed asset that can dance seamlessly between the different layers of Stacks.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

