The 3 Most Underrated Cryptocurrencies to Invest In Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investors searching for new and potentially profitable cryptocurrency investments should explore underrated, undervalued, and hidden gem cryptocurrencies. Mainstream investors often overlook these digital assets, leading to price inefficiencies and creating opportunities.

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC-USD) and Ethereum (ETH-USD), which have reached all-time highs recently, underrated and undervalued cryptocurrencies are still in their early stages. They may offer a more substantial potential return on investment. Similarly, many of these hidden gems have yet to receive mainstream attention, meaning investors can capitalize on their growth potential.

Investors benefit from investing in underrated, undervalued, and hidden gem cryptocurrencies as these digital assets are sold at lower prices. This situation enables investors to acquire more units, increasing their potential gains. Moreover, innovative technologies support many of these digital assets and offer distinctive value propositions that differentiate these projects form others.

However, conducting thorough research before investing in any cryptocurrency is essential. To evaluate a project’s viability for long-term success, investors should analyze its whitepaper, team, and technology.

In this article, I’ll dive into some of the most promising underrated, undervalued, and hidden gem cryptocurrencies investors should watch. Additionally, I’ll discuss the unique value propositions of each digital asset, their market potential, and what makes them stand out in the crowded cryptocurrency space.

So, without further ado, the time to check these gems is now.

Chainlink (LINK-USD)

Source: Stanslavs / Shutterstock.com

Chainlink (LINK-USD) is an up-and-coming cryptocurrency often grouped among the underrated, undervalued, and hidden gem cryptocurrencies. It is a blockchain-based platform that connects smart contracts to real-world data sources. Despite the increasing demand for its services and impressive technology, Chainlink is still undervalued and has a lot of room for growth. For investors looking for a potentially lucrative option among the lesser-known cryptocurrencies, Chainlink is worth considering.

I cannot overstate Chainlink’s importance to the decentralized applications ecosystem. Decentralized exchanges and other projects can access real-time off-chain data and integrate it with the blockchain using Chainlink’s Oracle Price Feeds and other services. This functionality is vital to many blockchain projects, making Chainlink an indispensable player in the industry.

Chainlink’s latest partnership announcements have generated significant investor interest, with two major partnerships revealed recently. The first is with PLAY! POP! GO!, a fashion and lifestyle sector project, has integrated with Chainlink’s Verifiable Random Function on Ethereum. This showcases the adaptability and versatility of Chainlink’s services.

In addition, TP ICAP, a renowned market infrastructure and information provider, has joined the Chainlink ecosystem to offer forex data and tamper-resistant Oracle reports. This partnership is a notable achievement for Chainlink and further solidifies its position.

As more companies recognize the value of Chainlink’s services, the platform will remain dominant in the blockchain industry.

Algorand (ALGO-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

Algorand (ALGO-USD) is an innovative cryptocurrency often overlooked when discussing the most popular digital assets. Yet, it is one of the most promising among the underrated, undervalued, and hidden gem cryptocurrencies. The platform is known for its high-speed transaction processing and low fees, making it attractive for developers. For investors seeking to explore potentially lucrative options among the lesser-known cryptocurrencies, Algorand is worth considering.

Algorand stands out in the crypto world due to its extensive list of potential use cases, impressive functionality, and continuous efforts to enhance network quality. Its competitive advantages make it a strong contender to become one of the top cryptocurrencies in the years to come.

Algorand sets itself apart from its peers with its simplified validation process, utilizing a pure proof of stake mechanism. This ensures that the platform chooses participants randomly, reducing the risk of disruption from a small number of coin holders.

Moreover, Algorand’s two-tiered structure minimizes congestion and considerably enhances transaction processing speeds, allowing the platform to handle more than 1,200 transactions per second. The network aims to increase its capacity to a remarkable 45,000 TPS shortly. This development will make it highly attractive for cross-border transactions.

Algorand’s smart-contract functionality is a significant advantage. It allows developers to build versatile applications that streamline complex processes through multiple intermediaries while reducing costs and simplifying negotiations. Additionally, Algorand’s smart contracts are designed with high interoperability, facilitating interactions between various blockchains.

With its impressive list of use cases and constant efforts to improve its network, Algorand will continue to make significant strides in the blockchain industry.

Tezos USD (XTZ-USD)

Source: RuskaDesign via Shutterstock

Tezos USD (XTZ-USD) is an underrated, undervalued, and hidden gem cryptocurrency with much potential for long-term growth. One of the platform’s most significant advantages is its focus on governance, allowing stakeholders to participate in decision-making processes and ensuring long-term sustainability.

Tezos is also a pioneer in smart-contract technology, providing developers with the tools to create complex and secure applications.

Despite its impressive technology and forward-thinking approach, Tezos remains undervalued compared to other established cryptocurrencies, making it an attractive option for investors seeking potentially lucrative opportunities among the lesser-known digital assets. For those looking to diversify their portfolio with a promising cryptocurrency, Tezos is worth considering.

Tezos operates similarly to Ethereum, as both are based on smart contracts. However, there is a crucial distinction. Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, Tezos aims to offer more advanced infrastructure, enabling it to evolve and improve over time.

It has prominent partnerships, including Google Cloud, while its rival Amazon Web Services pursues other blockchain foundations. Manchester United’s multi-year collaboration with Tezos will showcase the blockchain on the club’s training kits and introduce fans to Web3 technology. Tezos also has a technical partnership with McLaren Racing in Formula 1and esports.

That does it for this list. However, if you want to continue exploring cryptos to buy, here are some more great options for you to explore.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

The post The 3 Most Underrated Cryptocurrencies to Invest In Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.