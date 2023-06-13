The 3 Most Promising Tech Stocks to Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In a stunning turnaround, the tech sector surged to life in the year’s first half, offering investors plenty of options in the shape of promising tech stocks to buy.

The spotlight was on the metaverse in the past year. However, artificial intelligence has taken center stage in today’s economy, capturing all the attention.

For savvy investors looking to capitalize on this resurgence, the realm of high-potential tech stocks is brimming with exciting prospects. Investing in the best tech stocks has proven to be a winning strategy over the past decade.

Brief periods of underperformance give you long-term buying opportunities. That trend is once again unfolding.

Of course, it’s important to navigate the current market landscape cautiously. Inflation and interest rates loom as potential obstacles for tech earnings soon, underscoring the significance of careful stock selection.

So, while the allure of growth tech stocks beckons, remember to be discerning in your choices.

Let’s explore the captivating world of top tech stocks and unlock the boundless opportunities that lie within. Embrace the snazzy and be unique as you embark on this thrilling investment journey.

AAPL Apple $182.68 NVDA Nvidia $388.39 ACN Accenture $310.10

Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) continues to make an indelible mark with its innovative lineup of products, but its impressive customer ecosystem makes Apple a compelling investment opportunity.

Apple has garnered a strong reputation in the tech industry because of its cohesive user experience. Recently, the company has witnessed an escalating significance of services as a substantial revenue stream. During the first quarter of Apple’s fiscal year 2023, services revenue contributed 22% of the total revenue.

Apple’s stable free cash flow generation, combined with an aggressive capital allocation strategy, further solidifies its status as a top-tier investment choice.

Apple showcased several machine learning-powered features during this year’s WWDC. These features leverage on-device machine learning and advanced ML techniques to provide users with more accurate and personalized experiences across Apple’s ecosystem.

With its unrivaled product portfolio, Apple continues to demonstrate why it deserves a place in any investor’s portfolio.

Nvidia (NVDA)

When discussing promising tech stocks to buy, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) undoubtedly tops the charts.

Renowned for designing and selling high-end graphics and video processing chips, Nvidia’s presence in the desktop, gaming PC, workstation, and advanced computing sectors is nothing short of stellar.

Moreover, Nvidia’s performance over the past 15 years has been nothing short of remarkable, consistently outshining the market. Notably, its success story continues to unfold in 2023, with a staggering year-to-date gain of more than 170%.

Nvidia’s momentum in the data center business, driven by its Hopper-based graphics processor units, positions it as one of the most promising tech stocks to buy.

The company’s impressive growth prospects show high potential for investors looking for the best tech stocks to invest in. With about 59% overall revenue growth projected for fiscal 2024, Nvidia is undoubtedly among the top tech stocks.

NVDA is hot right now, so value investors might want to wait for a more attractive entry point. With the state of the markets, it can happen sooner rather than later.

Earlier in the year, NVDA stock slumped when it gave negative revenue guidance. However, things turned around when the chip maker said it expects $11 billion in fiscal second-quarter revenue after a sharp rise in its AI-powering GPUs.

Accenture (ACN)

Amidst the ever-changing landscape of promising tech stocks to buy, Accenture (NYSE:ACN) emerges as a true gem.

As a global information technology services firm specializing in consulting and outsourcing, Accenture offers investors a high-potential tech stock with an unmatched track record.

Accenture is a beacon of stability and a top choice for defensive plays in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. With a diverse business portfolio, a solid balance sheet, and an industry-leading history of earnings growth, Accenture proves itself as a high-quality investment.

While recent quarters saw disruptions in Russia and foreign exchange headwinds affecting growth, Accenture remained undeterred. Operating at an exceptional level, the company showcased its ability to anticipate customers’ needs and consistently outperform its operating markets.

Accenture holds a prominent position in the competition for AI integration, making it an attractive choice for investors. The company’s extensive expertise enables it to incorporate AI and various sought-after solutions into clients’ products and internal systems.

As a frontrunner in the industry, Accenture’s leadership role further solidifies its potential as a lucrative investment opportunity.

Amidst the storm, Accenture’s expertise shines brightly, navigating through uncertainties precisely. Moreover, the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering excellence places it at the forefront of the tech industry.

Therefore, investors seeking the best tech stocks to invest in should keep a close eye on Accenture. With its proven resilience, this high-potential tech stock offers a unique opportunity for long-term growth.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

