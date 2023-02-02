The 3 Most Promising Metaverse Stocks to Buy in February

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Metaverse stocks seem to be ready to heat up, but not all of them are created equal.

The concept of building integrated virtual online environments, the metaverse, has the potential to revolutionize how we live, work, and play. Market research suggests this cutting-edge industry could be worth over $700 billion by 2030, pointing to a massive upside ahead for metaverse stocks to buy

Though the initial excitement seemed to have died down, investment opportunities in metaverse stocks remain as exciting as ever. Many well-established names looking to commercialize the metaverse have plenty of potential to provide investors with a great way to profit from the trend.

Hence, it may be the best time for investors to jump on opportunities related to the metaverse, ensuring steady growth for years to come.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software (NYSE:U) has revolutionized how we play video games and interact with virtual worlds.

Its powerful 3D video game engine allows designers to create realistic visuals and customizable user experiences.

Unity’s cutting-edge technology also offers possibilities for industrial, architectural, animation and other industries. CEO John Riccitiello’s bold vision of the metaverse further solidifies Unity’s growing role in advancing the sector.

Unity’s incredible software suite is leading the charge into a new era of gaming tech. With its comprehensive platform and unbeatable tools, Unity has over 60% of the video game engine market.

As we edge ever closer to greater immersion with virtual and augmented reality technology, Unity’s growth prospects are incredibly exciting.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is set to revolutionize the industry with its cutting-edge mixed-reality headset.

As reported by Bloomberg, it will be powered by the company’s M1 chip and will be equipped with a custom-made operating system and App Store suited for mixed-reality apps.

Apple will reportedly reveal it ahead of its Worldwide Developers Conference in June before finally releasing it to consumers in fall 2023. Already, a small group of developers have received units for testing and have begun creating their apps for the upcoming device.

Industry experts agree that the new headset has the potential to be a game changer for the niche and Apple’s foray into the metaverse sector.

Amazon (AMZN)

Although Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) isn’t a metaverse pure-play, it stands to benefit immensely.

After all, Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the largest cloud-hosting provider in the world, and the metaverse will likely run on the cloud. So far, AWS has experienced massive success, with revenues from the division growing rapidly. Analysts suggest it could be worth $3 trillion in the future.

Amazon stock has taken a significant hit recently, dropping nearly 50% from its previous high. Economic headwinds indeed played their part in the decline, but these issues should prove to be temporary.

In addition, Amazon is taking steps to address the higher spending, which additionally impacted the stock price. Looking forward to the next bull market, investors could benefit from the hefty upside potential of Amazon ahead.

