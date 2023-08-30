The 3 Most Promising Long-Term Stocks to Own Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

At its core, investing isn’t just about numbers. It’s about vision, patience, and trust in the future.

Besides, it’s undeniable that the recent financial landscape has highlighted the significance of incorporating promising long-term stocks into one’s financial portfolio. Moreover, astute investors try to find optimal consistency, stability, and growth when delving deeply into long-term stock recommendations.

However, the definition of a top-tier long-term investment might diverge. Still, a universal marker seems to be a company’s ability to nurture its earnings despite prevailing market headwinds consistently. Furthermore, companies solidly positioned in the market offer enticing prospects for sustainable growth stocks. By their nature, they act as a robust hedge against transient market downtrends.

And so, let’s delve into the three best long-term stocks poised as profitable investments.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) (BRK-B)

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A NYSE:BRK.B) is an emblem of persistent growth. Trading near an all-time high after stellar second-quarter results, it’s hard not to notice its longevity. Specifically, its Class A stock recently shot up by 3.4%, closing at $551,920, outpacing its previous year-over-year (YOY) record. Meanwhile, Class B shares ascended 3.6% to $362.5. defying the S&P 500‘s August dip.

Moreover, the record highs for the stock came after Berkshire reported an operating earnings bump of 6.6% year over year to $10 billion. Alongside, it printed a staggering 21.4% revenue hike to $92.5 billion, spurred by its strategic Pilot Travel Centers acquisition. On top of that, the company bolstered its cash reserves to $147 billion in the second quarter, underscoring its market readiness.

Additionally, based on Berkshire Hathaway’s most recent Form 13F filing, the Oracle of Omaha and his investment team will oversee the collection of more than $6 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. With that, Berkshire’s ability to invest in value stocks bodes well for long-term investors.

Meta Platforms (META)

After brushing off the storms of 2022, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is on the radar for all the right reasons. Once a Wall Street underdog, the company has impressively rebounded with its stock surging 129% year to date.

Steering clear of the metaverse and diving deep into artificial intelligence (AI) terrain has been a game-changer. This decisive pivot, combined with aggressive cost-cutting, was evidenced by nearly 21,000 job layoffs since January. The move resulted in a stellar $32 billion quarterly revenue.

Moreover, in its Q2 results, earnings per share clocked in at $2.98, beating forecasts with a 29% operating margin. But there’s more. Meta’s third-quarter revenue prediction, ranging from $32 billion to $34.5 billion, points to at least a 15% YOY growth in results. Investors should be salivating over its September prospects, anticipating new generative AI rollouts across Instagram, WhatsApp, and Facebook. Furthermore, TipRanks projects a potential 32% upside. This AI-focused trajectory is turning skeptics into ardent admirers poised for a long-term investment.

Albemarle (ALB)

Even when facing the challenges of lower realized prices, Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) shines brightly, showcasing strong revenue and steady cash flows. Moreover, with the world’s appetite for lithium only growing, Albemarle is just getting started, aiming to triple its production by 2030.

Earlier this month, ALB’s second-quarter results took many by surprise. A net income of $650 million, soaring high from 2022’s $406.8 million, paints an exciting picture. Additionally, the company delivered robust earnings per share between $25 to $29.50 and impressive revenue and EBITDA growth of 60% and 69%, respectively.

Furthermore, the company is all set to produce a staggering operating cash flow of $1.5 billion this year. With such an upbeat trajectory and potential upside of 39% by TipRanks analysts, it’s clear that Albemarle is ready for a ramp-up in value. And once lithium prices start climbing, expect those cash flow figures to rise even higher, making it a promising long-term investment stock.

