The 3 Most Promising Lithium Mining Stocks for the EV Revolution

The electric vehicle market continues to move from strength to strength, and investors hunting for the best lithium mining stocks for the EV revolution are in for a treat.

Despite the sector experiencing a relatively rocky start to the year, savvy investors are effectively seeking the best lithium stocks to buy at a considerable discount.

A McKinsey report predicts that the demand for lithium carbonate equivalent will blow up by an astonishing 500% to 700% between 2021 and 2030, pointing to a massive upside for lithium mining stocks to buy now.

Lithium batteries are currently the dominant technology for EVs. Given the proliferation of the EV sphere, the soft, silvery metal has never been more in demand.

Therefore, if you’re looking for lithium mining growth stocks to watch, keep reading as we unveil the top contenders in this thriving industry.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) is a top American specialty chemical manufacturing powerhouse based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

It operates three distinct divisions, including lithium, bromine specialties, and catalysts, of which lithium has been having been its fastest-growing division over the years. This trailblazer is the largest provider of the underlying metal for EV batteries globally.

It’s coming off a record year on the back of robust growth in lithium prices. Year-over-year growth in sales is at over 140%, dwarfing its 5-year average by more than 900%. Its YOY EBITDA growth is at a whopping 250%, 800% higher than its 5-year average.

However, after reporting stellar first-quarter results marked by 129% growth in sales, it cut its full-year earnings outlook on falling prices. With global lithium demand expected to skyrocket five-fold by 2030, Albemarle remains a spectacular long-term bet.

Lithium Americas (LAC)

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) is among top lithium stocks with its game-changing Thacker Pass mine.

The mine is North America’s largest known lithium source, with a 40-year life and an annual EBITDA visibility of $1.18 billion. The company recently began construction on this project while securing a massive $650 million investment from General Motors (NYSE:GM) to expedite its development.

With its first delivery expected within the next three years, Lithium Americas should see its profits soar to new heights.

It’s not resting on the Thacker Pass project alone, with its powerful operations in its Argentinian Cauchari-Olaroz asset, offering a 40-year life and a staggering EBITDA visibility of $308 million.

Most recently, it acquired Arena Minerals, which held a 65% stake in the Sal de la Puna project, further bolstering and bolsters Lithium Americas’ position. The move grants increased flexibility for its growth plans in Argentina.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)

To be fair, the stocks discussed in the article are not the only ones worth wagering on in the lithium mining space.

If you throw the EV sector in the mix, you’re left with plenty of stocks worth loading up on. That’s where the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) comes in as a leading exchange-traded-fund (ETF) option.

The LIT ETF invests in 48 different companies, including giants such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL), and others.

With its expense ratio of less than 1%, this cost-effective ETF boasts holdings in some of the biggest names in the lithium, EV, and battery sectors. It allows companies to effectively gain exposure to a diverse array of lithium and battery technology companies, offering a well-rounded and strategic approach to this thriving market.

