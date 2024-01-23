The 3 Most Promising Artificial Intelligence Stocks in 2024, According to Grok AI

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With the steady rise of artificial intelligence, we asked Grok AI for its thoughts on the future of the market. Grok AI, or just Grok, provides a new take on the original ChatGPT format of large language modeling. We then asked it to help identify the top artificial intelligence stocks.

Founded by Elon Musk in March of 2023, xAI aims to integrate the Grok chatbot with X, formerly Twitter. Grok’s take on AI chatting features more wit and humor than the competition while claiming to seek only truth. With these defining features, Grok provides more up-to-date and pertinent information with the ability to evaluate current events.

This might make it the best AI to ask about the stock market. Through its ability to search the web for news and data, Grok’s conclusions differ from the standard chatbot. So, how do its stock picks measure up? These three AI stock picks by Grok AI provide some details to consider when using AI to research stocks.

Artificial Intelligence Stocks Picked by AI: Nvidia (NVDA)

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) makes the computers responsible for training AI, so no wonder Grok considers them a good pick. While other AI companies specialize in optimizing software for training their chatbots, Nvidia controls the whole process.

By designing the most efficient graphics processing units (GPUs) on the market, Nvidia maximizes the amount of math its machines perform. Through using GPUs, Nvidia’s AI training software completes thousands of calculations per second in parallel. This results in blazing-fast speeds for training the chatbot to interpret data and respond with information.

With this unique advantage, Nvidia rapidly transforms its AI applications to respond to industry trends. Grok’s developers even use Nvidia GPUs to train the bot, which speaks volumes about the critical role of the technology. A lack of serious competition in the GPU space and stellar performance have made Nvidia a strong buy option. It also helps that it’s one of the AI stock picks by Grok AI.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Another solid pick by Grok, Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) position in the AI race comes from its ubiquitous software. Almost every tech user in the world interacts with a Microsoft application in some form or another.

Furthermore, Microsoft now integrates AI in nearly every live service they develop. When a company researching AI has access to this level of data, it results in rapid product development. Add on the fact that Microsoft’s value continues increasing and this stock continues to be a strong buy. Microsoft’s investments in OpenAI and ChatGPT also put the company in a diversified position when it comes to research.

Its focus on pioneering new chatbot technologies makes it a direct competitor to Musk’s Grok project. This makes Grok seem even more trustworthy, as it openly recommends the stock of one of its competing models. Though Microsoft’s Copilot AI may not be the stuff of headlines yet, its projects show promise.

Amazon (AMZN)

The last, but certainly not least of AI stock picks by Grok AI is Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). While investors focus on Amazon’s endless retail selection and shipping speeds, the company has an AI ace up its sleeve. By leveraging its Amazon Web Services suites, Amazon possesses endless business data to train AI for practical applications.

Since machine learning serves as the focus of Amazon’s AI projects, the company currently enables corporations to become more efficient. This unique approach to AI services and Amazon’s high potential stock make for a strong buy position. With this third pick, Grok’s preferences for stocks reflect an AI that focuses on strong historical performance and ideal positions.

These types of stocks serve as a benchmark for their industry and tend towards stability. Interestingly enough, an AI programmed to tap into current events and seek truth seems genuinely risk averse. If you are looking for high-value artificial intelligence stocks, start here.

