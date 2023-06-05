The 3 Most Innovative Stocks and Cryptos of 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Innovation remains a driving force in the world of finance. Consequently, investors constantly look for their portfolio’s next big growth driver. Therefore, it is crucial to identify the top innovative stocks and cryptocurrencies that offer promising opportunities. This article will explore three leading innovative stocks and cryptos demonstrating high potential.

The market is brimming with companies that are pushing the boundaries of innovation. These leading innovative stocks are at the forefront of groundbreaking technologies. Ranging from advancements in artificial intelligence and biotechnology to sustainable energy solutions and beyond, these stocks are driven by visionary leadership and a commitment to transforming traditional approaches. Investing in these top innovative stocks allows investors to be part of the next wave of the industrial revolution.

Moreover, cryptocurrencies are opening up new possibilities across various sectors. High-potential innovative cryptos leverage this technology to introduce unique features, solve real-world problems, and revolutionize financial systems. Built on solid foundations and supported by dedicated communities, these cryptocurrencies foster trust and confidence among investors. Investing in these innovative cryptos offers investors the opportunity to participate in the growth of decentralized finance, smart contracts, and other cutting-edge applications of blockchain technology.

In summary, investors can position themselves at the forefront of disruptive trends and groundbreaking technologies. The main thing they need to do is focus on leading innovative stocks, high-potential innovative cryptos, and emerging innovators. The key to success lies in staying informed, conducting thorough research, and recognizing the potential of these innovative investments as they shape the financial landscape of the future.

Block (SQ)

Block (NYSE:SQ) has transformed its product suite from a mobile credit card solution into a comprehensive financial ecosystem. The company, processing card payments at an annualized rate surpassing $200 billion, operates its banking subsidiary, Square Financial Services, and maintains a flourishing small business lending platform. Additionally, its acquisition of Afterpay has positioned it in the buy-now, pay-later lending space.

Notably, two key aspects of Block’s business stand out as compelling. First and foremost, Cash App, with an impressive user base of 51 million active monthly users, holds significant potential for expanding its range of consumer financial services. Cash App continues to capture market attention by facilitating direct deposits, debit card usage, crypto trading, and a user-friendly stock trading platform. Secondly, Square Online, the company’s merchant platform variant, enables sellers to establish an omnichannel presence. It helps the company capitalize on the growing adoption of e-commerce.

In summary, Block (formerly Square) has emerged as a leader in innovative stocks and cryptos. Its evolution into a robust financial ecosystem, driven by products like Cash App and Square Online, positions it as a top contender in the industry. With a focus on consumer financial services, Block represents one of the best innovative fintech investments with a high potential for growth.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is widely recognized as the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) of Latin America, and this comparison holds for good reason. With a colossal e-commerce operation, surpassing $30 billion in annualized merchandise sales volume, MercadoLibre continues to experience remarkable growth.

Furthermore, the company has successfully established a logistics platform (Mercado Envios) and a lending business (Mercado Credito). Both of these units have been generating substantial growth in recent years. Therefore, MercadoLibre operates a diversified business model. Significantly, Mercado Credito demonstrates impressive year-over-year growth of 146% in its most recent quarter.

However, the Mercado Pago payments platform truly stands out from a fintech perspective. By processing annualized payment volume exceeding $120 billion, Mercado Pago demonstrates an even faster growth rate than its e-commerce business. The platform’s rapid expansion beyond MercadoLibre’s e-commerce platform is particularly encouraging, showcasing its potential as a standalone payment processing entity. In many ways, Mercado Pago is an early-stage fintech, gradually evolving into a remarkable business in its own right.

In conclusion, MercadoLibre’s prominence in the realm of innovative stocks and cryptos is well-deserved. With its expansive e-commerce operations and the success of Mercado Envios, Mercado Credito, and, most notably, Mercado Pago, the company secures its place among the top innovative investments. As Mercado Pago continues to flourish and gain independence, it presents significant potential.

Toncoin (TON-USD)

The innovative Toncoin (TON-USD) Blockchain implements various scaling technologies to facilitate mass adoption. Toncoin’s TON token serves as the native asset of the TON Blockchain. Originally conceived by Telegram, the TON Blockchain project faced regulatory pressure, leading Telegram to abandon its blockchain ambitions. However, several integrations between the two platforms remain in place despite this development.

The TON Blockchain operates as a collection of interconnected blockchains. The masterchain contains essential network information, including protocol parameters, validator sets, workchain sets, and recent block hashes. Workchains handle smart contracts and crypto asset transfers within the TON Blockchain. They allow for customization to specific use cases while meeting interoperability requirements with other workchains. Theoretically, the architecture of the TON Blockchain enables support for over 4 billion workchains.

Toncoin holds promise for investors, as evidenced by the TON Foundation’s introduction of the TON Accelerator Program. This program, backed by a $25 million investment, seeks to fund promising projects built on the TON Blockchain. Eligible projects can receive funding ranging from $50,000 to $250,000, mentorship, and additional resources. The TON Accelerator Program has attracted notable partners such as Gotbit Markets Global, Web3Port, Tonstarter, and Cypher Capital.

The TON Accelerator Program will initially focus on actively supporting decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. The TONcoin Fund, a $250 million ecosystem fund dedicated to empowering founders within the TON network, will strategically allocate funding to crucial projects spanning diverse fields. Altogether, these initiatives position Toncoin among some of the top innovative stocks and cryptos around.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

