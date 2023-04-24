The 3 Most Innovative Cryptocurrencies to Keep an Eye On

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Cryptocurrencies rapidly evolve with new projects leveraging advanced technologies to create new use cases for a range of industries. Amidst the market’s volatility, some cryptocurrencies have demonstrated strong potential for significant growth and adoption. This article explores the top innovative cryptocurrencies to watch in the coming months and years.

According to a recent research report by brokerage firm Bernstein, the collapse of FTX acted as a catalyst for a new bullish cycle. Decentralization and self-custody wallets were emphasized in the report as crucial for investors in digital assets. It also notes that macro triggers are coming together for the largest crypto projects. These factors include the vulnerability of U.S. regional banks, deposit outflows towards money-market funds, and concerns about the centralization of money among the big four U.S. banks. Analysts anticipate crypto to become a safe-haven asset in case of any dislocation on the bank’s credit or sovereign side.

Several positive factors align in the new crypto cycle, which is not yet fully-appreciated. The report listed various factors, such as macro catalysts including successful blockchain upgrades and the triumph of scaling projects like Arbitrum (ARB-USD).

The following three innovative cryptocurrencies have distinct features that make them attractive to investors seeking promising and cutting-edge digital currencies to watch. While crypto remains a risky sector, the potential for growth and adoption makes these three tokens top contenders in the coming months and years.

Cardano (ADA-USD)

Cardano (ADA-USD) is a promising cryptocurrency with solid potential for growth and adoption. Developed by Charles Hoskinson, Cardano aims to become a stronger decentralized, scalability, and security player.

Cardano’s engineers use peer review to improve its decentralization, scalability, and security, resulting in fewer glitches. The Hydra upgrade, currently in development, will increase volume and speed, reducing congestion on the leading network.

Cardano recently achieved a total value-locked record of over $136 million in its native token, ADA, indicating ongoing development and adoption. Plutus scripts, which enable smart contract functionality on Cardano, have surged roughly 200% over the past year to more than 5,000. Additionally, Electric Capital’s yearly developer report indicates a 16% rise in full-time developers, implying an increasing number of users on the platform.

Cardano’s price has increased by approximately 50% this year. If its network continues gaining users and successfully launches Hydra, it has the potential to exceed its previous price peak of over $2.90.

Cardano’s innovative approach, unique features, and promising future make it a solid investment choice. While crypto remains a risky sector, Cardano’s potential for growth and adoption makes it one of the best cryptocurrencies to watch in the coming months and years.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD)

Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the original cryptocurrency, has maintained its position as the top digital currency in the market due to its intrinsic characteristics. Bitcoin has been one of the best long-term investments, returning more than 44,000% over the past decade. Much of this can be tied back to Bitcoin’s code, which provides a feature that ensures increasing scarcity, with only 21 million bitcoins set to enter circulation. About 19.35 million coins are in circulation, and the remaining will gradually enter the market until the last bitcoin is mined.

Unlike fiat currencies controlled by central banks, Bitcoin is entirely decentralized and highly secure. Bitcoin’s supply rate is growing extremely slowly, making it more attractive as a hedge for investors looking to protect themselves against inflation. Additionally, this token’s longevity and widespread adoption have cemented its position as a top cryptocurrency to watch.

Despite other innovative and promising cryptocurrencies emerging recently, Bitcoin has continued to hold its own. Its unique features, combined with its widespread adoption, make it an exciting asset for cryptocurrency investors. It offers a store of value and potential for continued growth and adoption. What more can you ask for?

Ethereum (ETH-USD)

Ethereum’s (ETH-USD) value proposition differs from Bitcoin, as it offers a vast range of use cases through smart contracts. Its launch in 2015 revolutionized the cryptocurrency economy, by allowing developers to program specific actions based on conditions met. That transformed Ethereum into programmable internet money. Smart contracts make transactions independent of any centralized authority, providing Ethereum investors with a unique value proposition.

The introduction of smart contracts in 2015 created a revolutionary new sector, known as decentralized finance (DeFi). Smart contracts enabled developers to optimize traditional financial processes like lending, eliminating the need for banks. The versatility of smart contracts also makes cryptos applicable to various industries. Consequently, Ethereum has rewarded investors with generous returns, outperforming Bitcoin over the past five years, with impressive growth of more than 180%.

The Shapella upgrade, which has recently gone live, is considered a significant milestone for Ethereum. It aims to enhance the platform’s security, decentralization, and scalability. It is yet another instance of how the development team behind Ethereum keeps improving the platform.

Overall, Ethereum’s native token, Ether, has surged by more than 50% year-to-date. Ethereum blockchain fees have tripled since the collapse of FTX, indicating renewed investor interest in the platform. And the latest upgrade is also leading to an increase in interest. Therefore, everything seems to be on the up and up for Ethereum.

