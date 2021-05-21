The 3 Most Important Things to Look For in a Stock

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s a bit unsophisticated, but I’ve found that the best way to gauge volatility in the market is by how many emails and calls I get. From subscribers, private clients, friends and even family.

And this week, my phone was buzzing nonstop.

As many of you already know, I am working from my “southern office” in Nicaragua for the next couple of months. My studio isn’t quite set up yet, but I wanted to get in touch to discuss what’s going on in the market right now. So, that’s exactly what we’ll do in today’s new episode of MoneyLine.

Tuesday started off as a relaxing day. I woke up early to go for a run on the beach … and when I came back, Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) was at $30,000 and the Dow was down 400 points premarket. It was one of those days that felt like investors were throwing in the towel.

But because I’ve been doing this for so long, I knew that was far from the case.

Instead, the best thing long-term investors can do is take a deep breath and a step away. And for those of you willing to take on just a little bit of risk … it’s the perfect time to look for buying opportunities.

Tuesday was interesting in that it wasn’t just a select group of stocks getting hit. Tech stocks got hit. Growth stocks got hit. Cryptos got hit. The big names in the S&P 500 got hit. And even the Dow got hit. And when that happens, it is absolutely normal to feel scared.

I even feel that way sometimes. But the worst thing you can do is make emotional and hasty decisions. Because within crisis lies opportunity.

We’ll talk about why my long-term outlook hasn’t changed one bit in the podcast — including why I believe we’re likely to see higher prices in the near term.

The key is investing in the right companies in the right hypergrowth trends … and then having the right mindset. I highlight the three most important things I look for in potential investments. If you have all three, the odds of that stock being higher in the next five to 10 years are extremely good.

So if you’re feeling a little uneasy about the market right now, that’s okay. It’s impossible to know if we’ve put in a bottom, but I will say I feel that we’re close.

That makes now the right time to buy. There are tons of opportunity out there right now.

If you want to be a successful investor for the long term, I encourage you to watch today’s new episode of MoneyLine now.

And then you can relax and enjoy your weekend!

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

