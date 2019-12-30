The 3 Most Important Lessons for Investors from The Last Decade

In these contentious times, it should come as no surprise that asserting that the decade will end tomorrow, on December 31, 2019, is controversial. Technically, I guess those that maintain that it will end next year are correct, but they presumably weren’t around to party on New Year’s Eve 1999. That night certainly felt significant at the time. Anyway, most people think of each decade as being the years that start with the same “handle” or “big figure,” the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s etc., so I make no apologies for taking this opportunity to look back on the 2010s in the markets.

Looking back, however, is only useful in terms of what the past suggests about the future, so let’s look back at the 2010s in terms of what lessons it taught investors. Here are the top three.

1: For Long Term Investors: Ignore the Pessimists

The number one lesson that investors should take away from stocks since the end of 2009 is not exclusive to that decade; is an important one to remember at all times: Don’t listen to the perma-bears.

As I write that, it occurs to me that if you are new to the investing world, you may not understand that phrase as the perma-bears have been in hibernation for several years. It refers to analysts who are constantly predicting a market crash. They always have a reason, of course, because there are always reasons to be fearful, but the track record of every one of them is that of a broken clock, right occasionally for a short time, but with a whole lot of wrong in between.

At the start of 2010, investors were particularly vulnerable to the chicken little, sky is falling stories. Memories of the recession were still fresh and there were plenty of people around who claimed to have predicted the 2008/9 crash and were predicting another. It is obvious with hindsight that they were all wrong, but the “sell everything and buy gold” crowd have been vocal many times during the decade.

If you listened to them, you would, depending on timing, possibly show a profit of up to 40% on your gold, but by selling equities you would have missed out on this:

2: Ignore Politics:

This is a point that I have frequently made in Market Musings pieces. In market terms, and probably in many others, politicians aren’t as important as they think they are. The economy does its thing, regardless of who is living in the White House or wielding a gavel in Congress.

Back in 2010, as ridiculous as it now seems, there were a lot of people who believed that an Obama presidency would inevitably cause a massive market crash. They conveniently ignored the fact that we had just had one of those under a Republican president and the beginning of the recovery from that was happening on a Democrat's watch. Similarly, there were plenty of people who, when Trump was elected in 2016, saw it as the beginning of the end for stocks. I refer both groups to the above chart.

This year, politics will once again come to the fore as it is an election year. That will certainly cause some short-term swings, particularly if the Democrats nominate someone from the Sanders/Warren wing of their party and if polls suggest they are leading the race against Trump. Even the possibility of a Trump win could rile stocks though, if he campaigns on extending the trade war. What the above chart proves is that ultimately those panics will be buying opportunities for long-term investors.

3: Buy into Long-Term Trends

At first glance, this may seem like a statement of the obvious along the lines of advice to buy low and sell high, but it is all too easy to lose sight of fundamental shifts in the economy when you get caught up in day to day headlines, commentary, and valuations.

Some things just change the way people live and do business, and market leaders in those businesses will do well over time, regardless of any short-term concerns. Apple (AAPL), for example, changed our perception of a phone when they launched the iPhone in 2007, and spent the last decade doing this:

That is a total return, with reinvested dividends, of over 1000%. Apart from mobile technology, the other big societal shift in the 2010s has been the continued rise of social media. Facebook (FB) was the leader in that field back then, and while it may be the "new cigarettes" in the eyes of some these days, it is hard to argue with a return of 900% or so since its 2012 IPO.

None of this is to say that the market will move in a straight line over the next ten years. It will not. If anything, being more than a decade into a recovery makes it far more likely that at some point before too long we will see another crash of sorts. At times when that looks imminent, by all means take some profits, trim some positions, or hedge your exposure to stocks, just don’t get carried away.

Above all, remember the three lessons from the last decade. Trust in the upward trajectory of stocks and ignore the doom mongers, don’t make investment decisions based on your political views, and invest in long-term societal changes. If you do, the 2020s will no doubt be rewarding.

Happy New Year!

