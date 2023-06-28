The 3 Hottest IPOs to Buy Before They Soar

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It has been a tough, quiet year in the market for initial public stock offerings (IPOs) which has investors eagerly searching for high potential IPOs. In the global IPO landscape, the first quarter of 2023 witnessed a total of 299 IPOs, raising an amount of $21.5 billion. Nevertheless, this signifies a substantial decline of 61% in volume when compared to the previous year. The IPO market’s quietness can be attributed to its high-risk nature, leading to a slowdown in skittish markets. The decline in tech stocks in recent times has also reduced interest in young companies. However, history shows that the IPO market tends to rebound even in challenging times.

To navigate the IPO market successfully, carefully selecting high potential IPOs to invest in is crucial. Investors should seek companies that have recently turned profitable or demonstrate positive cash flow. While waiting for the IPO market to pick up, it’s important to stay informed about any upcoming offerings that could soar.

Nextracker (NXT)

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) offers groundbreaking technology that optimizes solar power plant efficiency by tracking the sun’s movement. Through dynamically tilting panels, Nextracker maximizes exposure to electricity-generating rays. This innovative approach positions the company as one of the top IPOs to invest in for solar energy.

With the extension of tax credits for solar plant builders and operators under last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, Nextracker stands to benefit significantly. This favorable policy shift opens doors for increased adoption of their cutting-edge solutions. In the previous fiscal year, Nextracker achieved remarkable financial success, generating a net income of $51 million from $1.5 billion of revenue.

In summary, Nextracker is a game-changer in the solar power industry. NXT stock presents a compelling opportunity with its innovative technology, financial success and alignment with sustainability initiatives. This high potential IPO is set to shine as it disrupts the solar power market with its snazzy and unique approach.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (CVKD)

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) has emerged as one of the hottest IPOs in the biotech sector. Founded in January 2022, Cadrenal Therapeutics made significant strides in April by acquiring the rights to tecarfarin, a promising drug under development for treating cardiorenal diseases. The company is currently trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market after starting its stock trading journey on January 20th. CEO Quang Pham retains a majority interest, reinforcing his confidence in Cadrenal’s long-term success. Before the IPO, Pham held 61.3% of the company’s stock and now retains 53.9% following the successful offering.

Cadrenal Therapeutics’ entry into the biotech market showcases its potential to impact treatments for cardiorenal diseases. Investors seeking IPOs to buy now should closely monitor Cadrenal’s innovative approach and the progress of tecarfarin’s development.

Instacart

Grocery delivery service Instacart has caught the attention of investors as one of the hottest IPOs with high potential. Despite its revenues reportedly soaring over 39% to approximately $2.5 billion in 2022, the company postponed its plans to go public.

The sustained increase in revenues indicates that Instacart has become more than just a temporary solution adopted by customers during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, investors might approach cautiously, considering the performance of another Covid success story, DoorDash (NYSE:DASH). Since its IPO in late 2020, DoorDash’s stock has declined by over 57%.

Instacart’s decision to delay its IPO suggests a thoughtful approach to market timing. As the company prepares for its upcoming IPO, investors will closely monitor Instacart’s strategy and financial performance. The leak of its impressive revenue growth indicates that Instacart has the potential to thrive beyond the pandemic, making it an enticing opportunity in the IPO market.

