The 3 Hottest Autonomous Driving Stocks to Watch in 2024

As the year 2024 begins, the investment environment is brimming with potential, notably in the field of autonomous driving. Among them, a handful stand out as the most exciting and hottest autonomous driving stocks, catching the attention of astute investors. This industry, which was previously a faraway dream, is now on its way to becoming a reality rich in innovation and promise. As we negotiate the complex maze of market patterns, it becomes evident that these stocks are about more than simply futuristic transportation; they reflect a fundamental change in how we understand mobility and technology.

These firms are at the vanguard, fusing cutting-edge artificial intelligence with cutting-edge vehicle design, driving them to the top of investor watchlists. Their path, highlighted by smart alliances and ground-breaking research, provides a picture of a future with safer roads and more efficient travel. In this post, we’ll look at the hottest autonomous driving stocks, delving into their accomplishments and potential, and why they need your attention in 2024.

General Motors (GM)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

General Motors (NYSE:GM), a stalwart in the automotive industry, has recently navigated significant change and adaptation.

The company’s recent quarterly profits give a sense of its financial resiliency while it reorients its autonomous driving segment strategically. This financial report provides information about GM’s present position and future orientation in a dynamically changing automotive industry.

Revenue increased by 5% year-on-year to $44.13 billion. Operating costs increased by 7% to $2.26 billion. However, net income fell 7% to $3.06 billion, with a 12% drop in net profit margin to 6.94%. Earnings per share increased by 1% to $2.28. This financial report coincides with General Motors’ strategy adjustments in the autonomous driving area.

Despite these obstacles, GM’s financial health remains strong. It recorded a robust $30.78 billion in cash and short-term investments, up 17% over the previous year. Total assets climbed by 8% to $281.71 billion, while liabilities rose by 6% to $202.98 billion. These data demonstrate GM’s robust financial sheet, which positions the company well for future investments and development. This fortitude is critical as GM navigates the rapidly changing terrain of autonomous car technology and regulatory scrutiny.

GM has made tremendous advancements in the field of autonomous driving. Following a major mishap, it reduced operations at its Cruise business. This change resulted in a 24% reduction in employment, affecting around 900 individuals. GM is now focusing on restoring confidence and improving safety with its autonomous technologies. The corporation intends to relaunch the Bolt platform cautiously in one U.S. city. This strategy shift demonstrates GM’s dedication to improving its approach to autonomous driving.

Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

Source: JHVEPhoto/shutterstock.com

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) stands out as a beacon in the realm of autonomous driving stocks. This lidar sensor and software pioneer is reshaping the automotive landscape through strategic partnerships. Notably, it’s teamed up with Volvo Cars.

Their collaboration has birthed the Ride Pilot, an autonomous driving feature set to revolutionize hands-free driving. This innovation, poised for debut in Volvo’s fully electric cars, exemplifies Luminar’s forward-thinking approach.

The company’s influence extends to luxury brands as well. Its collaboration with Mercedes-Benz accelerates the development of autonomous driving technologies for high-end passenger vehicles. This move not only solidifies Luminar’s industry leadership, but also diversifies its portfolio. Meanwhile, Audi‘s Autonomous Intelligent Driving division recognized Luminar’s competence and has integrated its lidar sensors for improved car safety.

Luminar has joined forces with Toyota (NYSE:TM)-backed Pony.ai to expand its reach. This collaboration aims to advance autonomous driving in challenging conditions. Collaborations like this demonstrate Luminar’s dedication to technical innovation and safe autonomous driving solutions.

In addition to collaborations, Luminar is expanding its manufacturing and artificial intelligence capabilities. Its industrial development is marked by new automated facilities in Mexico and Thailand. The company’s AI advancements, aided by a collaboration with Scale.ai, aim to improve the performance of lidar sensors. This emphasis on sophisticated technology demonstrates Luminar’s dedication to pushing the future of autonomous cars.

The trajectory of Luminar Technologies has been marked by strategic relationships, technological innovation, and commercial success. It’s not simply a player in the autonomous driving space; it’s influencing the industry’s future.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) stands out as a key participant in the hottest stocks in autonomous driving.

The company is a strategic partner of Kodiak Robotics. This collaboration highlights Ambarella’s cutting-edge AI domain control system-on-chip, CV3-AD685. This SoC was chosen by Kodiak Robotics, a leader in autonomous vehicle technology, for its next-generation autonomous trucks. The CV3-AD685 is particularly good at multi-sensor perception, fusion, and route planning. Its ability to analyze neural networks while managing a variety of sensors is a significant improvement.

Ambarella has previously launched a full software stack in December 2023. This stack focuses on autonomous and semi-autonomous driving and is tuned for its CV3-AD controllers. It is an AI-based deep learning framework. Environmental awareness, sensor fusion, and dynamic vehicle path planning are key characteristics.

Ambarella’s venture into deep learning AI systems transforms autonomous driving technology. It has improved overall efficiency and accuracy by transitioning from traditional computational techniques to a neural network-based design. This transition demonstrates Ambarella’s dedication to enhancing AI in autonomous driving, which has the potential to disrupt the car and trucking sectors.

In terms of revenue, Ambarella recorded $50.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. This was a reduction from $83.1 million the prior year. Nonetheless, CEO Fermi Wang expects sales growth to resume in Fiscal 2025. The company’s research and development efforts are now concentrated on sophisticated AI inference SoCs, specifically the CV5 and CV3-AD685. Despite present financial constraints, Ambarella’s significant R&D investments in AI technologies portend a bright future. As a result, it is a cut above when it comes to the hottest autonomous driving stocks.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

