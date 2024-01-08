The 3 Hottest Augmented and Virtual Reality Stocks to Watch in 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Augmented reality stocks are a signal of innovation in our ever changing technological world, offering an insight into the future. This industry which is sometimes associated with companies focused on virtual reality completely changes the way we interact with technology. Informally known as AV stocks, they span a spectrum of possibilities, from enhancing consumer experiences to revolutionizing worker training.

VR products are no longer confined to gaming and entertainment. They are cutting themselves a niche in many fields, making what was once science fiction, a reality. Together, AV and VR stocks are more than just technical investments; they represent visions, foresight and anticipation beyond traditional technological bounds. Given our position at this technological point, it is clear that investing in augmented reality stocks is more than a savvy financial game. It is a jump into the future of untapped potential and endless possibilities and opportunities.

Apple (AAPL)

Source: sylv1rob1 / Shutterstock.com

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) recent dive into augmented and virtual reality markets heralds a pivotal shift, potentially rejuvenating these sectors. It introduced the Apple Vision Pro, a high-tech combination of AR and VR. This hardware is promising to fit into daily activities just as easily as the iPhone has managed to do. It is largely a VR headset, augmented with AR through peripheral cameras. It will debut early next year at a price of $3,499.

Furthermore, Apple’s robust services revenue trajectory could escalate with the AR device. This innovation might bolster subscription growth by enriching fitness and video content with AR. The advent of metaverse-related services, like AR apps, hints at a revenue composition shift, possibly eclipsing iPhone sales within five years.

In stock market terms, Apple’s venture could be transformative, shaping investor perspectives and impacting stock performance. This involvement in a burgeoning sector is also instrumental in its future growth trajectory.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Source: jejim / Shutterstock.com

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), famous for the manufacturing of mobile chipsets, is now approaching the markets for augmented and virtual reality. Originally known for its popularity in terms of mobile technology, Qualcomm also has a role to play in AR and VR chipset development. Its Snapdragon 835 and 845 chipsets are crucial in the VR industry, leading to advanced stand-alone VR headsets. The Snapdragon XR1 platform, a pioneer in extended reality, supports interactive controls and high-resolution video.

On a financial note, Qualcomm’s XR income from its IoT department is also on the rise, The development denotes the growth of the AR and VR market. The company’s strong position in the tech industry and partnerships, such as supplying RF chips to Apple, support its position in the industry. Its foray into VR glasses lands it as a major contender against top-tier products and confirms its tech presence.

As a result, Qualcomm’s involvement in AR and VR technologies pinpoints it as one of the main players among augmented and virtual reality stocks. Its attention to these changing technologies is an indicator of a bright future for these rapidly emerging fields.

Roblox (RBLX)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) is making significant inroads in augmented and virtual reality marketplaces. It is modifying how the metaverse functions to make it more user-friendly. This method allows individuals to have fun, study and converse in a fictitious setting. The company’s innovative strategy has increased daily active users, boosting its performance in AV, VR and AR prospects. In the third quarter of 2023, the platform reported 70 million daily active users worldwide.

In comparison to its peers like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) and Unity Software (NYSE:U), Roblox presents a unique investment profile. Meta Platforms delves into VR and AR products through its Reality Labs. Meanwhile, Unity Software champions the creation of 3D interactive environments. This diversity underscores the broad spectrum of opportunities within the VR and AR sectors.

In conclusion, Roblox’s trajectory in the VR and AR scene demonstrates the importance of its role in designing virtual experiences. Roblox positions itself to preserve its role as a significant participant as VR and AR technology progresses. Its importance in the business is not a passing fad, but rather evidence of its long-term significance.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The 3 Hottest Augmented and Virtual Reality Stocks to Watch in 2024 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.