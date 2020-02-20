The 3 Big Problems Facing the U.S. Bull Market

U.S. earnings growth will stay weak in the first half amid virus-induced disruption, one analyst predicts: “The worry is that investors will look beyond supportive liquidity conditions and start asking more fundamental questions.”

The U.S. stock market is largely unfazed by the deadly coronavirus or any of the other geopolitical and other scares that have emerged in recent weeks. Yet the uncertainty around the virus and its potential fallout means even that steadfast U.S. stock bulls should rethink their positioning.

Stocks have benefited from a view that the world’s central bankers will continue to offer a cushion with easy monetary conditions—and in the case of China, large amounts of stimulus—if the fallout from the coronavirus continues to spread. The S&P 500 is up 5% so far this year, while the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets index exchange-traded fund (ticker: EEM) is down just 1%, even as millions are quarantined and millions more are under travel restrictions that have brought China’s economy to a virtual halt that has yet to lift.

In a note to clients sent Thursday, Gavekal Research’s Tan Kai Xian outlined three potential problems for U.S. stocks as companies like Apple (AAPL), Starbucks (SBUX), and Walt Disney (DIS) face a hit to their businesses. “The worry is that investors will look beyond supportive liquidity conditions and start asking more fundamental questions,” he writes, adding that it is likely that U.S. earnings growth will stay weak in the first half amid virus-induced disruption.

Even if economic growth rebounds in the second half of the year, as most expect, Kai Xian says companies will likely see a margin hit, given a tight labor market, that could make the eventual earnings recovery “modest at best.” While the analyst describes himself as a “circumspect U.S. equity bull” because profits will be positive even if they are soft, he outlines three possible problems weak profits could cause:

•Softer profits could mean fewer stock buybacks. “When profits are high it makes sense to trim equity and keep a steady debt-to-equity ratio. This is why profit changes tend to lead corporate buybacks by two quarters,” he writes.

•Analysts will likely have to lower profit estimates, as reported earnings have fallen by more than expected. Though there were fewer earnings downgrades last year despite the trade war and other concerns, Kai Xian says the market is now vulnerable to recalibration of earnings outlooks.

•Weaker profits means more concerns about insolvency. Though a spike in bankruptcies is unlikely, corporate fundamentals could still deteriorate and make companies more reliant on global central bank liquidity, he writes.

Does this mean the end of the bull market? The Gavekal analyst doesn’t think so, but he sees the concerns as a reason for investors to reduce any overweight to growth stocks and take a more neutral stance between growth and value.

In a separate Thursday note, Bank of America strategist Savita Subramanian writes to clients that a lot of good news is priced into the S&P 500 at current valuations. At 18.9 times forward earnings, the market is trading at its highest valuation since 2002—a reason she remains neutral on U.S. stocks, with a preference for value stocks.

Improving macroeconomic conditions, such as the ISM PMI index jumping above 50 in January for the first time since July—the biggest month-over-month increase since 2013—bodes well for the unloved stocks, which investors have shunned despite improving data, according to Subramanian. Though she says the coronavirus outbreak isn’t good news for value-oriented stocks, she expects value to outperform in coming months given the limited impact in the U.S. from the virus.

From a quantitative perspective, Subramanian and her team find that health-care and technology stocks rank best in their tactical models. But within tech, communications equipment continues to come up as a value trap, with prices falling faster than estimates and industry heavyweight Cisco Systems (CSCO) recently citing weak trends.

Consumer-discretionary stocks remained at the bottom in the firm’s quant framework, with autos and auto components screening as value traps. Consumer-discretionary companies have been more vocal about the hit from the coronavirus, but Subramanian expects the impact to be fleeting and is still overweight the sector.

Write to Reshma Kapadia at reshma.kapadia@barrons.com

