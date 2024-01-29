The 3 Best Ways to Play the Long-Term Growth of the EV Industry (and Why You Should Start Now)

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Driven by a projected market surge to $1.09 trillion in the next six years, electrical vehicle (EV) stocks are attracting a lot of investor interest and creating EV industry investment opportunities. From Asia and Europe to the United Kingdom and the United States, countries around the world are committed to eliminating petrol vehicles in less than a decade. Thus, while many of the most prominent EV stocks are nonresistant to volatility, many provide significant upside potential, especially those driving innovation in this futuristic sector.

In recent years, EV stock investors’ portfolios have fluctuated a great deal. Much of that is due to the early-stage nature of this space, with only a few established players dominating headlines.

However, as more competition enters the market, those looking to take a stab at this global trend may want to do so by considering the following three stocks. These three equities are among the best EV industry investment opportunities for investors looking for EV exposure now.

Byd (BYDDF)

Many investors don’t realize the dominance of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF). This China-based EV maker recently surpassed Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) as the top global electric vehicle producer. BYD’s scope is truly incredible in terms of total cars produced (including hybrids and other non-battery-powered electric vehicles).

Over the past year, BYD has boomed, becoming China’s top-selling car brand. This has showcased a huge success for the company, especially since it has surpassed Volkswagen AG.

According to the China Automotive Technology and Research Center, the company has secured an 11% nationwide market share via 2.4 million domestic car insurance registrations. Additionally, the company boasts an incredible historical 155.8% earnings per share growth rate, anticipating continued impressive growth in 2024. If the company reaches its earnings target, BYD will once again trounce the EV sector, which reduced margins have mired as cost-cutting efforts intensify.

Investors who seek double-digit growth rates in the EV sector ought to consider this stock. I think global growth in this space is going to dry up outside of a few key players. BYD is one of the top companies investors should consider at this point in the cycle.

Li Auto (LI)

This past year was great for Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI). The company triumphed as a leading Chinese EV company, currently holding the fourth position in the world’s largest EV market. Li Auto successfully delivered more than 600,000 units by year end, surpassing its monthly goal production of 50,000 in December.

In Q4, Li’s impressive 184% year-over-year deliveries growth rate was downright impressive, with nearly 132,000 unit deliveries over those three months. Additionally, the two companies proudly announced a strategic partnership with Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) to create in-vehicle AI systems and autonomous driving.

Set to launch March 1, Li Mega is anticipated to be Li Auto’s biggest order yet, already having 10,000 reservations in just two hours. Such anticipation gives investors the confidence to bet on Li Auto. Plus, with a 44% stock surge in 2023, LI stock retains its strong momentum and is one I could see continuing higher, particularly if the geopolitical climate settles down somewhat.

The Chinese EV company holds substantial growth potential, backed with a shining $12.13 billion cash buffer from Q3 2023. Now, with Nvidia by its side, the allure of Li Auto’s future models is much awaited. Recent sales data show that the company has already sold over 18,000 units as of Jan. 21, making Li Auto the top luxury brand in China’s EV market.

KS Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility (KARS)

Passive investors looking for exposure to this trend may not want to pick specific stocks. That’s fine, as there’s an ETF for just about any trend. My preferred option is the Krane Shares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility (NYSEARCA:KARS).

This ETF provides impressive global exposure to the EV sector at an expense ratio of 0.72%. That is high relative to other low-cost index funds tracking entire markets. However, various factors, including the breadth of exchanges many companies trade on and liquidity issues, drive this higher cost.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that this ETF also provides exposure to other trends, including hydrogen fuel, shared mobility, autonomous driving and electric vehicle production.

Despite looming concerns about negative demographic shifts and deflation in China, this market still remains the dominant factor for investors in this sector. So, those who buy the KARS ETF are gaining exposure to other various global markets that may provide higher volatility. That’s something to consider.

However, I think this ETF provides excellent diversification for those betting this secular growth trend will continue over the long term. Less than three-quarters of a percentage point is a reasonable price for investors who think this space can broadly grow by double-digit percentages over time.

On the date of publication, Chris MacDonald did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris MacDonald’s love for investing led him to pursue an MBA in Finance and take on a number of management roles in corporate finance and venture capital over the past 15 years. His experience as a financial analyst in the past, coupled with his fervor for finding undervalued growth opportunities, contribute to his conservative, long-term investing perspective.

