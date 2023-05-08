The 3 Best Ways to Buy Long-Term Growth Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Successful long-term growth investing requires careful consideration and planning. A strategy is crucial when investing, rather than simply putting money into the stock market and relying on chance.

During the start of 2023, we saw a mini-stock market rally. It certainly was a welcome change to 2022. You can thank the Fed for easing up on interest rate hikes and the general robustness of the job market for these trends.

Economists predicted a recession in their 2023 forecasts. Nevertheless, we have avoided this outcome so far.

Many growth stocks have been on cloud nine since the start of the year but many still trade at discounts to their 52-week highs.

Hence, as we move through 2023, growth stock analysis shows that there are top long-term growth stocks worth buying now. Keeping a big picture of what is happening in the current economy is important.

There is no definitive answer for investors wondering about the best ways to buy long-term growth. However, certain historical trends show the best ways to maximize your returns.

In this article, we will discuss three ways you can take your money and invest it to make strong long-term gains.

By exploring these three ways to invest for long-term gains, you can find the investment classes and stocks that may work best for your financial goals and risk tolerance.

Long-Term Growth Investing: Real Estate

Real estate has become a popular and effective way for average individuals to build wealth.

The ability to generate cash flow, appreciation, depreciation, leverage, loan paydown, forced equity, and inflation are all reasons why real estate investing is a lucrative opportunity.

Owning real estate can provide one of the biggest advantages of positive cash flow. It pertains to the amount of money that remains after deducting all expenses, whereby the rent received surpasses the expenses.

Many build most of their wealth in real estate through appreciation, which refers to the increase in home prices. This trend of value appreciation has been observed over the years, and it is expected to continue in the future.

Depreciation is a tax term that allows property owners to deduct a portion of the asset’s value each year. This helps lower the tax liability on the property’s generated income.

Real estate is a potent creator of wealth over time, and inflation is one reason behind its powerful impact. As money supply decreases, the value of goods and services increases, causing rising rents and home values.

Real estate’s ability to generate cash flow, appreciation, depreciation, leverage, loan paydown, forced equity, and inflation makes it a reliable and lucrative investment opportunity. For those willing to put in the effort to find the right property and manage it wisely, the benefits can be significant.

Value Investing

Value investing involves looking for undervalued stocks with long-term growth potential. It’s one of the best strategies for buying growth stocks as it focuses on finding stocks that trade below their intrinsic value.

With stocks rallying in 2023, investors are looking for companies with strong growth potential in the years ahead. Some of the top growth stocks to buy now include innovative technology, healthcare, and renewable energy companies.

For value investors aiming for long-term growth, investing in such companies can be a profitable decision as they continue to grow and expand. By investing in these companies, they might gain significant returns.

Let’s focus on three growth stocks to buy at this moment. There are many other noteworthy companies; you can find them in various articles on InvestorPlace. The three companies we’re highlighting today are known for experiencing explosive growth.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) leads the electric vehicle market with its innovative battery technology and autonomous driving capabilities. It’s no surprise that the electric vehicle giant is doing so well. Despite concerns about inflation, the company continues to crush sales estimates.

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is one of the largest online retailers globally, with consistently impressive growth year after year. Its expansion into streaming and cloud computing indicates its potential for even more growth.

Block (NYSE:SQ) is a payment processing company that has shown explosive growth, boosted by its acquisition of Afterpay. The company focuses on small businesses and provides expanding financial services. As a result, Square is an excellent pick for long-term growth.

Real Estate Investment Trusts

As we head into the second half of 2023, growth stock analysis continues to show that there are some top growth stocks to buy now. Among them are real estate investment trusts, more commonly referred to as REITs, which have been performing well due to the rise in demand for rental properties.

REITs are gaining popularity among investors because they are mandated to distribute at least 90 percent of their taxable income to shareholders annually, resulting in a stable income stream. REITs generate reliable income from rents and interest on commercial properties, distributing it as dividends to shareholders.

Investors should exercise caution and do thorough research before investing in any growth stock, including REITs, to ensure they make informed decisions. With a vast array of REITs operating in various industries, investors can choose according to their risk appetite.

Overall, REITs are an attractive investment option for investors of all ages and investment styles, as they provide high current income, long-term share price appreciation, inflation protection, and diversification. As a result, in most cases, they are a preferred choice for those seeking long-term growth opportunities.

