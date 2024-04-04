The 3 Best Transportation Stocks to Buy in April 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It’s a risky idea but targeting the best transportation stocks to buy in April could be a lucrative approach. That’s because companies tied to the underlying industry is where the economic rubber meets the road.

More to the point, should economic metrics – such as monthly jobs reports – continue to improve, demand for products will likely rise as well. And that means more motion across various transportation networks, which would be a positive for the entire value chain. Looking at employment data from the transportation and warehousing space, it appears there could be a recovery brewing.

If so, this is a category that could surprise investors. On that note, below are the best transportation stocks to buy in April.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Listed under the broad industrials category, Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) is a giant in the railroad sector. Per its public profile, the company offers transportation services for various needs, including critical commodities such as grain products, fertilizers and food. In addition, it also hauls coal and renewables to energy and agricultural producers.

Because of its vast relevancies, UNP is easily one of the best transportation stocks to buy in April. Admittedly, since the start of the year, UNP has been off to a slow start. However, over the past 52 weeks, it’s up more than 23%. And outside of a miss in the second quarter, Union Pacific beat its bottom-line quarterly targets in fiscal 2023.



For the current fiscal year, experts are looking for earnings per share of $11.13. That’s a solid improvement over last year’s print of $10.45. Also, revenue could land at $24.84 billion, up 3% year-over-year. Still, fiscal 2025 could see sales up to $26.13 billion for patient investors.

Analysts rate shares a moderate buy with a $259.65 price target.

FedEx (FDX)

Operating under the integrated freight and logistics category, FedEx (NYSE:FDX) provides transportation, e-commerce and business services in the U.S. and internationally. It operates through four segments: Express, Ground Freight and Services. To be sure, the company must contend with rising competition in the space. Still, as businesses fully recover from the Covid-19 crisis, demand for a dedicated logistics provider might rise.

Notably, FDX is a solid performer in the charts. Since the beginning of the year, it popped up more than 10%. In the past 52 weeks, it’s up 23%. Even better, the bottom-line print has been decent overall. Aside from a miss in the quarter ended Nov. 29, FedEx has beaten its EPS targets over the past year.

For the current fiscal year, analysts are looking for EPS to land at $17.77. That’s up significantly from last year’s print of $14.96. However, investors should note that there is an anticipated slowdown in revenue, with growth potentially not appearing until fiscal 2025.

Still, FDX carries a moderate buy view with a $308.95 price target. It could be one of the best transportation stocks to buy in April.

ZTO Express (ZTO)

Staying within the integrated freight and logistics category but moving across the world, China-based ZTO Express (NYSE:ZTO) provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services. Per its corporate profile, it offers freight forwarding services. As well, it facilitates delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants and other express service users.

To be clear, ZTO stock ranks as a significantly risky idea among the best transportation stocks to buy in April. Since the start of the year, the security only moved up 4% — and only after a large undulation. In the past 52 weeks, it’s down 25%. Of course, the main concern regarding ZTO and its compatriots is the viability of the Chinese economy.

Still, contrarians might point out that the consistently profitable company beat its quarterly bottom-line targets last year. The average positive earnings surprise came out to 6.93%. Moreover, experts project EPS to reach $1.68 on revenue of $5.93 billion this year. On the top line, that represents growth of nearly 12%.

Finally, analysts rate shares a unanimous strong buy with a $29.71 price target.

On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. Tweet him at @EnomotoMedia.

