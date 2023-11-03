The 3 Best Tech Stocks to Buy in November

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The recent decision by the Federal Reserve to maintain steady interest rates highlights a complex situation that policymakers are grappling with. Despite the robust performance of the U.S. economy, there is uncertainty at the central bank regarding the tightness of financial conditions necessary to rein in inflation, which still exceeds its 2% target. Fed Chair Jerome Powell underscored the progress in addressing inflation but stressed the need for more time to instill confidence in its trajectory.

As we look ahead, the focus shifts to forthcoming employment and inflation data, which will significantly influence the Fed’s future policy choices. Given this ongoing uncertainty, this may be an opportune time to consider investing in these three technology stocks, as they are poised to soar once the economy regains its footing.

Apple (AAPL)

Source: Yalcin Sonat / Shutterstock.com

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the world’s largest consumer electronics companies based on the immense consumer popularity and usage of its main product lines.

AAPL is up by 40% year-to-date. Investors have rated the stock as a “buy” and are targeting an average price of $187.73.

Apple is in the consumer electronics industry, with a projected CAGR of 6.97% from $738.75 billion in 2022 to $1,239.40 billion in 2030. An important driver of growth is the increasing demand for smart devices. Modern households provide an opportunity for technology companies to cater to consumer needs. The rise of AI also allows the market to make rapid advancements. Voice recognition and machine learning allow electronics to satisfy more customer needs.

Apple’s key catalyst is its ability to innovate extremely quickly, with each product adding some improvement over the last. For example, the company has frequently created new iPhones over the past decade including the newly released iPhone 15.

Beyond their flagship product, Apple has also set the bar high for its Macbook line. In a recent announcement, Apple unveiled the highly anticipated Macbook Pro 2023 powered by the all-new M3 chips. These cutting-edge chips not only promise enhanced performance but also usher in a new era of workflows and memory support.

Apple’s unrelenting pursuit of innovation, exemplified by its rapid product development and groundbreaking chip technology, solidifies its position as a leader in the tech industry. AAPL is an industry giant worth buying and looking out for in 2023.

Meta Platforms (META)

Source: Aleem Zahid Khan / Shutterstock.com

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), formerly Facebook, is a multinational technology company that operates in the apps Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

META’s stock is up 151% year-to-date and is covered by 49 analysts projecting a 12-month price forecast of $380 to $477.

The Social Networking market is valued at $129.60 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.29%, reaching $189.5 billion by 2027. Key factors of this speedy growth include the high penetration of mobile devices such as cell phones or laptops, urbanization, and the increase of internet access worldwide.

Financials for Meta Platforms are strong. Revenue increased from $116.60 billion to $120.52 billion, representing a 3.36% YoY growth. In addition, the market cap also grew by 138.38%, and levered FCF growth YoY has reached 52.37% this past year. This is 3,124.40% more than the sector median of 1.62%. EBIT margin has further reached 34.31%, which is 313.43% more than the sector median of 8.32%, and these metrics indicate that Meta is profitable while growing at a consistent rate.

Meta’s main competitive growth catalyst has firmly established itself as a global tech giant with a user base of over 2 billion people, making it the largest social media platform in the world. In contrast, its closest rival, Twitter, lags far behind with a user base of just 335 million. This enormous discrepancy in user numbers provides Meta with a considerable competitive edge in the social media landscape.

Advertisement targeting has seen substantial advancements through Meta’s AI initiatives. The company’s algorithms have become exceptionally proficient at understanding user preferences and behaviors. This edge allows advertisers to reach their target audiences with unprecedented precision. This has not only increased the effectiveness of advertising on Meta’s platforms but also boosted revenue streams.

Overall, as the industry grows and META continues being a pioneer in the field, META is a worthwhile buy in the long term to skyrocket financially.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Evolf / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is an American multinational technology that develops integrated circuits used in consumer daily appliances.

NVDA stock is up 200% YTD, and the global IT is forecasted to grow from $8.8 trillion in 2023 to $11.9 trillion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.9%. Revenue of $1.51 billion grew 101.48% YoY, net income of $6.19 billion grew a staggering 843.29% YoY, and a net profit margin of 45.81% grew 367.93% YoY. Financials are strong for the company and are growing at a staggering rate in the years to come.

In recent news, a significant revelation has emerged regarding Nvidia’s highly anticipated “Super” versions of the GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards. These variants are poised to usher in substantial performance enhancements, all while maintaining a level of power efficiency comparable to their standard counterparts.

The ‘Super’ models from Nvidia are expected to demonstrate impressive gains in graphical performance, which will be particularly appealing to gamers and professionals seeking higher frame rates and enhanced rendering capabilities for demanding applications. Such improvements are being achieved through optimizations in both hardware and software, showcasing Nvidia’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of GPU performance.

Yahoo! Finance reports 45 analysts having a 12-month mean price target of $634.17 and a high price target of $1,100.08. NVDA is a worthwhile choice for prospective investors as its GeForce RTX 40-series graphics cards will transform the industry.

On the date of publication, Michael Que did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The researchers contributing to this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Michael Que is a financial writer with extensive experience in the technology industry, with his work featured on Seeking Alpha, Benzinga and MSN Money. He is the owner of Que Capital, a research firm that combines fundamental analysis with ESG factors to pick the best sustainable long-term investments.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The 3 Best Tech Stocks to Buy in November appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.