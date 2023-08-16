The 3 Best Stocks to Buy Before the Summer Ends

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the unpredictable tides of the stock market, savvy investors are continually looking for the best stocks to buy now. Despite the S&P 500‘s impressive ascent of 9.3% from January 1 to May 31, the summer stocks felt the heat, climbing a modest 5.5% during the sunnier months. With their blistering intensity, the dog days resulted in considerable turbulence for investors.

However, better-than-expected corporate earnings in the second quarter point to a stronger showing for equities at the back end of the year. On top of that, the U.S. economy has marched forward, brushing off slowdown speculations. The second quarter glittered with robust business investments and buoyant consumer spending. Further sweetening the deal, the labor market’s unwavering strength points to more strength ahead. So, as we toast to resilience and rally behind a brighter tomorrow, the stocks to buy continue to pique investor interest.

Meta Platforms (META)

Bouncing back with remarkable vigor, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is back in the spotlight once again and investors are all ears. Following a challenging 2022, the tech titan behind Facebook and Instagram is charting an upward trajectory with its share price up by triple-digit margins this year. Moreover, as it steers clear of the metaverse haze, Meta is now focused on harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence (AI), trimming the financial fat in the process. Strutting a colossal user base of 3.8 billion across its iconic apps, the company’s expansive digital dominion boasts robust engagement metrics that continue to impress.

Diving deeper into the AI waters, Meta’s innovation prowess shines through. Features such as Reels reinvent user experiences, while tools like Meta Advantage optimize advertising with a touch of AI magic. On top of that, with its powerful open-sourced Llama-2 AI model, Meta cements its stance as an AI trailblazer. Recently, Meta unveiled interesting results in the second quarter, flaunting earnings per share of $2.98, eclipsing the $2.91 analysts had banked on. On top of that, its second-quarter revenue of $32 billion outpaced projections, marking an 11% surge year-over-year.

Tesla (TSLA)

Naysayers have long been vocal about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), harping on its recent financial results, the prolonged wait for its highly-anticipated Cybertruck, and concerns over CEO Elon Musk’s capacity to juggle different endeavors. Yet, history has shown that questioning Tesla’s outlook ends in futility.

In recent times, TSLA stock has been a recalibration phase, spurred by the release of its lukewarm second-quarter figures. Consequently, the stock has pulled back of late, but for the discerning eye, this dip presents an opportune moment to invest. The horizon holds tantalizing promises for Tesla enthusiasts: from the much-anticipated rollout of the Cybertruck, to ambitious undertakings such as Robotaxis, or the development of its AI machine learning behemoth, “Dojo.”

Although it’s denting the company’s margins, the decision resonates with Musk’s vision to solidify Tesla’s powerful position in the market. Moreover, despite shrinking margins, Tesla is still in the black. It’s a testament to the company’s resilient profitability, which effectively overrides the transient challenges.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

With the skies buzzing and travel fever catching on, Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is dominating the aviation sphere and then some. As one of America’s heavyweight carriers, Delta’s optimistic horizon on the travel surge has propelled its flight path and infused renewed optimism among investors. Stellar figures underscore this narrative, with DAL’s reported second-quarter revenue touching a cool $14.61 billion. Add to this an earnings-per-share that effortlessly surpassed consensus estimates by registering an enviable 86.1% year-over-year growth.

Furthermore, the firm charted a groundbreaking deal with its pilots. The agreement, worth a whopping $7 billion, encompasses a spread of benefits and compensation boosts, effectively recalibrating expectations for pilots across the sector.

But Delta isn’t just flying high. It’s ensuring its investors soar with it. Dividends are back, marking Delta’s reaffirmed commitment to rewarding its stakeholders. With renewed momentum and a dividend cherry on top, expect DAL stock to rise to new heights in the year’s second half.

