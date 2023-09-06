The 3 Best Stock Picks for the Rest of 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Some consider market patterns akin to astrology, but seasonality can play a substantial role.

Research shows that the S&P 500 typically struggles throughout the summer months (July and August). The index limps into September before closing strong in November and December. To that end, investors should read the tea leaves of the past few months and to find the stocks that suffered most. They’re likely to follow seasonal trends and ready themselves for a rebound before 2023 ends.

General Motors (GM)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

The rest of 2023 should mark a reversal for downtrodden General Motors (NYSE:GM). Amid supply chain struggles, labor clashes, and tighter household budgets restricting spending, GM’s stock is down about 2% since January.

Yet, the company plans to double its electric vehicle (EV) production by December. That’s a notable goal because GM is already the second-largest EV manufacturer and pushed 50,000 EVs off the line since January. GM’s full-court press into EV will help the vehicle giant pivot to a sustainable future. Investors and consumers eagerly anticipate the Silverado EV, Blazer EV, and more set to release within a year.

GM will also expand its recurring revenue through expanded software offerings on a slightly longer horizon. By 2030, GM expects $25 billion annually from in-car software services, joining a growing trend among EV manufacturers. The move ensures a more luxurious and bespoke experience for drivers. At the same time, it serves investors and shareholders well as the company diversifies revenue streams.

Monster Beverage (MNST)

Source: Sheila Fitzgerald / Shutterstock.com

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is one of the best performers of the past 25 years, which may come as a surprise. It’s true. This energy drink giant ran from a measly $0.05 in 1998 to a whopping $55 today, more than 100,000% gains!

Still, the stock ticked down a bit recently as lagging sales and poor earnings made investors jump ship. This dip will likely be brief, though. Energy drink sales are expected to grow 8%, compared to soft drinks’ lackluster 4% forecast growth. At the same time, Monster is rolling out expanded product lines and penetrating deeper into untapped markets.

After a 2022 buyout of hard-seltzer producer CanArchy Craft Brewery, Monster released its hard-seltzer dubbed The Beast Unleashed. It’s too early to forecast sales figures. But extrapolating from general market excitement for seltzers as an alternative to beer, this new venture stands to bring a new segment of consumers into Monster’s revenue stream.

Palantir (PLTR)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) fell by quite a bit in August after a stunning 100%+ run-up since January.

However, the company’s success isn’t just AI hype. It recently outperformed analysts’ expectations and hit its second consecutive profitable quarter.

In its Q2 2023 earnings report, Palantir revealed a four cents EPS, up from two cents in the previous year. This positive trajectory was further supported by an 18% year-over-year (YOY) increase in revenue, totaling $509 million, which exceeded the consensus estimate of approximately $502 million. Likewise, management is bullish on the firm’s future. In the call, CEO Alexander Karp announced higher-than-expected revenue projections for the year alongside a new $1 billion stock buyback program.

In addition to its robust portfolio of government and corporate contracts, Palantir’s AI technology is a pivotal driver. Recently called “the Messi of AI,” Palantir has yet to unveil its AI and machine learning tools’ full potential and applied use cases. With impressive financial results and innovative advancements, Palantir is well-positioned to leverage its expertise in big data to expand its presence in a changing world for the rest of 2023.

On the date of publication, Jeremy Flint held a long position in GM and PLTR. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Jeremy Flint, an MBA graduate and skilled finance writer, excels in content strategy for wealth managers and investment funds. Passionate about simplifying complex market concepts, he focuses on fixed-income investing, alternative investments, economic analysis, and the oil, gas, and utilities sectors. Jeremy’s work can also be found at www.jeremyflint.work.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The 3 Best Stock Picks for the Rest of 2023 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.