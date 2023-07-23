The 3 Best Short-Term Stocks To Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Looking at true investing legends like Warren Buffett, you’ll notice that they don’t speculate wildly, meaning that you probably won’t find them acquiring the best short-term stocks to buy. However, it’s not much fun to be loaded but not be young enough to enjoy the money. With these ideas for top short-term investments, it’s all about maximizing returns while minimizing the time expenditure.

If you think about it, time is our most valuable commodity because we can’t put a price on it. You can buy gold and real estate and Lambos but you can never buy time. So, if you can acquire the returns you’re seeking while dispensing less of your precious time on this planet, the better.

Of course, high-return short-term stocks command high risk – that’s the nature of the beast. Still, not risking anything at all can also lead to serious regrets. On that note, below are some fast-return stocks for speculators to consider.

Dillard’s (DDS)

To be clear, I’m not at all a fan of investing in Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) as a long-haul investment. However, if you’re seeking top short-term investments, DDS could be intriguing. Known for peaks and valleys throughout the trailing one-year period, since the Jan. opener, DDS finds itself down a bit more than 1%. However, this framework could be a discounted opportunity.

Fundamentally, recent economic data shows that inflation is trending down. However, the Federal Reserve must consider the bigger picture, as I kept repeating like a broken clock in an interview with CGTN America. Ultimately, this might mean that the Fed won’t be deterred from raising rates just because of one or two reports. Right now, though, Dillard’s may be one of the best short-term stocks to buy.

Here’s my reasoning. At the present juncture, consumers are still opening their wallets, as evidenced by record household debt. Simultaneously, consumers get to enjoy lower prices without their consequences, namely mass-scale job losses. However, those losses will likely come if the Fed goes hawkish. For now, DDS is one of the possible fast-return stocks.

Warby Parker (WRBY)

A popular retailer of prescription glasses, contact lenses, and sunglasses, Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) in my view goes both ways. Previously, I’ve spoken about WRBY’s speculative upside appeal because of global myopia trends. As I consistently mentioned, scientific reports indicate that global myopia prevalence will hit more than 50% by 2050. Cynically, that’s a massive addressable market. But does it classify among high-return short-term stocks?

I like to think so and not just because I ran out of ideas for this list (hey, I’m keeping it real). Previously, WRBY attracted significant speculative short-squeeze interest. Now, much of the contrarian euphoria faded. Nevertheless, WRBY still features a short interest of 12.91% of its float. As well, its short-interest ratio stands at 8.65 days to cover.

Further, Fintel’s proprietary Short Squeeze Score indicates that WRBY hit 75.61 out of 100. This indicates a higher-than-average risk of a short squeeze materializing. Therefore, it could be one of the best short-term stocks to buy. And in my humble opinion, you can hold onto Warby because the broader fundamentals make plenty of sense.

Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

Another idea that can be one of the best short-term stocks or a speculative wager for the long haul, Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) deserves consideration. Specializing in electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, Blade offers a new path forward in air mobility. What makes eVTOL especially attractive from a societal perspective is the diminished intrusive profile.

For one thing, eVTOL runs on electricity so you’re eliminating the emissions associated with traditional aviation-related fuels. Also, eVTOLs feature a quieter profile than helicopters. Given the cacophony of the urban sprawl, replacing choppers with these electric-powered aircraft would be a welcome change. Plus, over time, economies of scale might make eVTOLs financially feasible for many customers. Therefore, BLDE makes for one of the short-term stocks to buy.

Financially, the company could use some work, let’s be clear. However, Blade enjoys a solid balance sheet backed by a cash-to-debt ratio of 7.13X. It also features a three-year revenue growth rate (per-share basis) of 18.5%. Lastly, Oppenheimer’s Jason Helfstein pegs BLDE a buy with a $6 price target, implying 49% upside potential.

