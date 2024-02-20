The 3 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in February 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

With the ever-rising importance of computer chips, the best semiconductor stocks represent a popular topic. Nevertheless, we typically want a good deal, not just buy something at stratospheric record heights.

Fortunately, you’re in luck. Do a little digging around and you can find compelling opportunities among the best semiconductor stocks that just haven’t enjoyed the media spotlight. Even better, with the usual suspects garnering the lion’s share of the attention, several relevant businesses are trading hands for ridiculously low valuations.

As with anything, though, the market eventually closes the opportunity arbitrage if you will. With that, think about these discounted ideas for best semiconductor stocks – but think fast!

Diodes (DIOD)

A global manufacturer and supplier of application specific standard products, Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) plays a critical role in the computer-chip ecosystem. Offering relevancies for the discrete, logic, analog and mixed-signal semiconductor market, Diodes serves multiple industries. These include consumer electronics, computing, communications and automotive, among others.

To be blunt, Diodes isn’t exactly one of the most celebrated names among the best semiconductor stocks. You don’t really see too many folks write riveting analyses about transistors, voltage regulators and rectifiers. However, without these critical components, the broader semiconductor industry could grind to a halt.

Despite the pertinence to the tech field, few seem to want DIOD based on its valuation. For example, shares trade at only 13.86X trailing-year earnings, below the sector median 29.25X. Also, Diodes prints a revenue multiple of only 1.89X, favorably below 66% of the competition.

Analysts recognize DIOD as a consensus moderate buy with a $71.60 price target. Further, the high-side target lands at $85, implying 25% growth potential.

Amkor Technology (AMKR)

A sector-related product packaging and test services provider, Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is another name among the best semiconductor stocks that doesn’t get many accolades. Again, packaging and testing functions don’t exactly command much pizzazz. However, on the packaging side, Amkor is responsible for protecting computer chips from physical and environmental damage.

Regarding its testing services, the company provides myriad solutions to ensure the quality, reliability and performance of semiconductor chips. Further, with the broader tech space enjoying a significant demand increase from innovations such as artificial intelligence, it’s quite possible that AMKR stock may rise in market value. If so, the current underperformance – losing 6% since the start of the year – may represent a buy-in opportunity.

Enticingly, shares trade at only 18X forward earnings, below the sector median 26X. In addition, AMKR can be had for only 14.25X free cash flow (FCF), below nearly 71% of its peers. Analysts peg shares a moderate buy with a $36.20 price target, implying 21% upside potential.

Himax Technologies (HIMX)

While I’ve been double, triple and quadruple dipping this company, Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) simply ranks as one of the best semiconductor stocks that relatively few folks talk about. A fabless manufacturer, the company specializes in display drivers and other semiconductor products. In particular, it’s a leading provider of display driver integrated circuits (ICs), which are essential components in various display technologies like LCD and OLED.

With so many uses within the consumer electronics and automotive industries, chances are, you’ve interacted with Himax components even if you don’t actively know it. To be fair, though, HIMX stock has suffered due to challenges negatively impacting the consumer economy. As a result, shares lost more than 30% in the past 52 weeks.

Still, it’s also encouraging that in the company’s latest earnings print, it rang up $227.7 million in sales. This tally slightly beat analysts’ expectations of $226.8 million. Robert W. Baird rates shares a “buy” with a $7 price target, projecting over 28% upside potential.

