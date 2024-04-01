The 3 Best Robotics Stocks to Buy in Q2 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The U.S. economy is on a positive trajectory, fueled by robust consumer spending and business investments. With profits rising steadily, there’s an encouraging trend of retaining employees, further supporting economic expansion. This market confidence will only contribute to the growth of innovation. And right now the best bet on the future is finding robotics stocks to buy. Projections indicate that the global business process automation market will expand at a CAGR of 11.4% until 2030. As businesses adapt to the digital age, demand for process automation will remain high. If you invest in these best robotics stocks to buy, you stand to profit greatly.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is a global leader in minimally invasive care and the pioneer of robotic-assisted surgery. It creates and refines robotic systems, giving surgeons the added benefits of technology that helps extend their capabilities.

ISRG experienced brilliant growth during Q4 2023. The company reported $1.93 billion in revenue, a yera-over-year (YOY) increase of 16.51%. Net income and diluted EPS, $606.2 million and $1.69 respectively, increased over 85% YOY. And, it beat EPS and revenue expectations by 1.59 % and 7.72% respectively.

The increasing demand for robotic surgery comes from a growing elderly population, as well as a drive towards value-based healthcare. Intuitive Surgical plays a big role in the robotic surgical systems market, and as the demand for robotic surgery rises, the value of Intuitive Surgical will grow proportionally.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Sergio Photone / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is one of the biggest designers and suppliers of GPUs and other various computer chips. Currently, it is the supplier of the world’s fastest GPU, the Nvida RTX 4090.

Financially, 2023 was a strong year for Nvidia. The company had revenues go from $26.974 billion in 2022 to $60.922 billion in 2023, which is an increase of 125.85%. It has made remarkable progress within the robotics industry and this year. NVDA has launched a new robotics project called GR00T. The project is purposed to build a model coupled with AI to result in a robot able to understand language.

Overall, NVIDIA has shown extraordinary financials while holding up with products and progressions, making it a top robotics stock.

Kratos (KTOS)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Kratos (NASDAQ:KTOS) is a technology company that provides a variety of defense solutions, including the development of unmanned aerial vehicles. Valued at $27.4 billion in 2022, the unmanned aerial vehicles market is a rapidly growing segment in the robotics industry. Fueled by the increasing use of smart technology for monitoring and analysis, this market is expected to reach $64.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.9%.

Kratos’ specialization in unmanned systems has resulted in exceptional growth over the past few years. The company has consistently outperformed analyst estimates and, in Q4 2023, reported revenues of $273.8 million, up 9.8% YOY. Its EBITDA also surged, rising to $29.1 million from $19.2 million a year prior. Finally, management is optimistic about Kratos’ unmanned systems business. One of its leading growth drivers, this segment is expected to increase organic revenue growth by 10% in 2024.

Meanwhile, the company has recently won numerous government contracts, highlighting its commitment to growth. Last month, Kratos was awarded a $579 million contract from the U.S. Space Force for its SATCOM C2 System. The company also received two Pentagon deals in March valued at $57.6 million and $499 million. Additionally, in its Q4 call, Kratos revealed that the Air Force has been testing its autonomous drone, signaling the possibility of a major future contract.

On the date of publication, Michael Que did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The researchers contributing to this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Michael Que is a financial writer with extensive experience in the technology industry, with his work featured on Seeking Alpha, Benzinga and MSN Money. He is the owner of Que Capital, a research firm that combines fundamental analysis with ESG factors to pick the best sustainable long-term investments.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The 3 Best Robotics Stocks to Buy in Q2 2024 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.