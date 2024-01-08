The 3 Best Robotics Stocks to Buy in January 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

One very promising and innovative area of technology is robotics. Finding the best robotics stocks is not only a stroke of luck for savvy investors looking to exploit this highly-growing industry. It is an adventure into world automation and artificial intelligence. These organizations are pioneering the use of advanced robotic technology in transforming various industries such as manufacturing and health. It is an intersection where innovation meets pragmatism, giving the world some spectacular breakthroughs and for those wise ones who invest in them – a future of bright financial prospects.

Diving deeper, we find a land quite diverse, filled with companies excelling at different niches of the robotics domain. Each contributes uniquely, offering sophisticated software, innovative hardware, or path-breaking integration systems.

This diversity not only drives the industry’s development but also offers investors with different choices. The range of options from established giants who are emerging with promising new technologies to nimble start-ups that shake tradition shows the dynamism of this sector. In this constantly changing environment, the best way to uncover value is by realizing each competitor’s specific advantages and possibilities. With this in mind, let’s examine three high-quality plays in the robotics field.

Stryker Corp. (SYK)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) is a medical technology giant, known for its advances in robotics and continuing to make improvements and accomplishments in the industry. It has proven a solid market player in the past five years churning out an impressive 85% return.

Furthermore, the third quarter of this year SYK reported a significant increase in revenue to $4.91 billion, as opposed to 83% from previous quarters. However, it also disclosed a 15% loss in net income of $692 million. These figures reveal the dynamic financial atmosphere in which growth and challenges simultaneously take place.

In the medical field, one should also consider a promising move into robotics by the company including Mako SmartRobotics system. This innovative orthopedic surgery technology has revolutionized the whole scenario by providing precision and improved clinical outcomes. Stryker Corporation seems to devote much to this field, as seen from its R&D activities, which ensures further robotics developments. Such initiatives have considerably helped the financial success of the company, per its continued use of Mako surgical robots.

Stryker is not just concerned with the development of products from a strategic point of view. It involves a whole approach including complete training systems and medical education. This strategy increases the use of robotic technology in surgeries and meets standards for operations demanded by modern medical practice. Such initiatives not only strengthen SYK’s status within the medical robots industry but also show commitment to enhance surgical results and patient management. Similarly, the multifaceted approach highlights Stryker Corporation as a leading player in an increasingly sophisticated healthcare scene. As a result, when considering the best robotics stocks, you cannot ignore this quality play.

Hyundai Motor Company (HYMTF)

Source: shutterstock.com/AntonovVitalii

Hyundai Motor Company (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) recently demonstrated a robust recovery, achieving a total return exceeding 30% in the past year. The company globally sold 4.22 million units, marking an increase of approximately 6.9% from the previous year.

Despite global economic challenges, this upward trend underscores Hyundai’s solid market presence. Moreover, in the US, Hyundai set an all-time record in 2023 with sales soaring above 801,000, contributing to over one million vehicles sold – a significant rise from the previous year’s figures.

Also, HYMTF India sales increase is commendable with 9% growth of total sales. Hyundai Motor India Ltd. sold the highest in domestic sales recorded by any firm. Such milestones in critical markets reveal Hyundai’s growing global presence. Also, HYMTF thrives by forming alliances, such as the one with Kia who increases its sales. The automaker sold 7.3 million units together in the year, which depicts a common strength for another car market.

The interest of Hyundai in robotics as an innovative direction is clear enough. Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) are deployed in its Alabama plant to make production efficient. These AMR-lifting heavy loads offer an effective solution to labor shortages. This gesture proves that the company is a progressive manufacturer. Further, Hyundai’s interest in EV robotics and advanced air mobility is shown by Executive Chair Euisun Chung.

Overall, the recent accomplishments and future prospects of Hyundai Motor Company place it on a list of the best robotics stocks to consider. The company’s magnificent sales rates, functional robotics application in production, and measures of innovation and sustainability make it outstanding in the automobile industry.

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) is a name to reckon with in the realm of the best robotics stocks. The one-year return for this quality play is 96%.

September 2023 saw this dynamo smashing expectations, with its EPS surging past forecasts by 5%. Clocking in an EPS of $3.64, Rockwell left the predicted $3.47 in the dust, showcasing its robust financial muscle.

For fiscal growth, not only is Rockwell Automation expanding, but also its revenues are up an astounding 26%. This extraordinary growth highlights the company’s growing influence in industrial automation and demonstrates its ability to navigate and overcome the tide of competition successfully.

Diving into partnerships and tech advancements, Rockwell Automation is playing a masterstroke. Its collaboration with InOrbit and integration with NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is nothing short of tech wizardry. These strategic moves catapult Rockwell into the forefront of cutting-edge simulations, essential for robotic operations. This proves that Rockwell is not just keeping up but setting the pace.

In summary, Rockwell Automation is changing the rules in the robotics and automation industry—it’s not just playing the game. This firm isn’t only a wise choice for investors thanks to its astounding success and innovative methods. It’s a shining example in the robotics stock market, influencing industrial automation’s very future.

