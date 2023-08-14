The 3 Best Robotics Stocks to Buy in August

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Within the immense technology sector of the financial markets, robotics companies are undoubtedly visionary and have an important role to play. Little by little we will be assigning more and more tasks to automated processes. We can already see this with the great development and progress that artificial intelligence (AI) has made. This does not mean that we as humans will stop doing indispensable tasks. On the contrary, we are constantly working on the perfect symbiosis between the tasks assigned to robots and us. If you want to invest in the future, take a look at these three robotics stocks to buy in August.

Samsara (IOT)

Imagine a world where complex physical operations are seamlessly intertwined with digital brilliance. Samsara (NYSE:IOT) is weaving this very story. Dedicated to improving the management of complex operations, from sprawling factories to bustling warehouses to vast fleets of vehicles, this company brings a harmonious symphony of technology into the mix.

Central to its transformative vision is the Internet of Things (IoT), a constellation of interconnected devices. Samsara’s technology allows these devices to communicate, sharing real-time data that fuels an intricate dance of coordination.

The focus is on the field of robotics, where these harmonies are essential. Once acting alone, robots are now part of an ensemble, gathering information from their environment and communicating seamlessly to operate with unprecedented efficiency and safety.

Beyond the technological marvels, their Q1 2024 financial results reflect a resounding success. The first quarter of the year witnessed an astounding 43% year-over-year revenue growth. ARR increased by 41% to an impressive $856.2 million. Notably, the number of customers with ARRs over $100,000 increased by 53%, indicating Samsara’s ability to attract key players and forge strong relationships in the market.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is lighting the way to a wireless future for robotics. Known for its prowess in creating seamless connectivity for mobile devices, it has extended its mastery to robotics, where real-time communication is the heartbeat of innovation.

It envisions an ecosystem in which tuned robots make fast, informed decisions through seamless wireless communication. Qualcomm brings this vision to life, enabling robots to interact, collaborate and achieve unprecedented feats.

Investing in Qualcomm is investing in the future of robotics. Despite a 22.7% revenue decline, its resilience shines through. In the latest quarter, it beat analysts’ forecasts with adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share, narrowly beating the $1.81 forecast. The company broke records by achieving 7.5 Gbps download speeds with its Snapdragon X75, redefining the boundaries of wireless capability.

Wall Street’s collective eyes are fixed on the promising future of this company, which is reflected in an average price target of $137.00 for Qualcomm stock.

National Instruments (NATI)

In the midst of the technological boom, National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) takes center stage. Its expertise lies in automated test and measurement systems. A crucial element in the meticulous refinement of robotic technologies.

Financial triumphs mark its trajectory. The second quarter of 2023 witnessed substantial year-over-year revenue growth of 5%, culminating in total revenues of $417 million. A healthy operating margin of 10% attests to its financial acumen. The gradual increase culminates in a record 22% operating margin in the same quarter, underscoring its operational brilliance.

In addition, important developments outline NATI’s future horizon. Emerson (NYSE:EMR) has entered into an agreement to acquire NATI for $60 per share, representing an equity value of $8.2 billion. This acquisition is expected to be completed during the first half of Emerson’s fiscal year 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

In consideration of its strategic relevance, strong financial performance and impending acquisition by Emerson, the inclusion of NATI in a diversified robotics-oriented investment portfolio emerges as a prudent and smart choice.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

