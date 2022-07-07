The 3 Best Retirement Stocks for Gen-Z Investors

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

“Time is on my side, yes it is.” If you’re of a certain age the message sings to you. But the stock market doesn’t heed those words, and truly strong opportunities to boost long-term returns are fleeting. Moreover and pairing the two, right now Wall Street is offering the best retirement stocks for Gen-Z investors to buy at “remember the good ol’ days” style share prices.

Retirement? For those born between 1997 and 2012 it’s the last thing you’re thinking or likely preparing for. The fact is you’re young enough to feel invincible. And to be fair, living in the moment and owning the words made famous by The Rolling Stones probably feels right.

But whether you’re just out of college or still in grade school, a bear market that’s the other and older generations’ problem is a dynamic real-time chance for younger people in Gen-Z to take notice and profit from.

Today, decide to start controlling your future with the compounding of money and three of the best retirement stocks for Gen-Z investors now offered at extremely-advantaged prices.

QQQ Invesco QQQ Trust $292.89 IBB iShares Biotechnology ETF $125.12 BABA Alibaba Group Holdings $124.84

Best Retirement Stocks for Gen-Z to Buy: Invesco QQQ Trust



Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is the first of our best retirement stocks for Gen-Z to buy.

Aside from the massively positive impact of compounding returns which occurs the sooner investors begin putting money to work in the market, for Gen-Z’ers time is on your side when it comes to allocating a larger portion of your capital into more volatile growth stocks.

Right now and with your elders taking their collective worry over inflation, interest rates and supply chain disruptions out on companies share prices and that negativity being particularly felt in higher growth tech outfits, QQQ stock is a terrific product as a best retirement stock for Gen-Z investors to begin buying.

From Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Google’s Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) or Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Invesco’s Nasdaq 100 ETF is a who’s who of the world’s top technology stocks with the top 10 holdings accounting for roughly 53% of QQQ stock’s allocation.

Today, there’s a half off sale going on too.

Shares of this best retirement stock for Gen-Z investors to buy are down 27.50% in 2022. Even more attractive, QQQ’s bear market has retraced just more than 50% of its rally from the market’s historic March 2020 Covid-19 driven bottom. Throw in supportive weekly stochastics, a confirmed rally low in the market and it’s an even better time to be a younger investor.

iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)



iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) is the next of our best retirement stocks for Gen-Z investors to purchase.

Technological growth is one thing, but when it comes to the areas of medicine, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, owning the next big breakthrough is rife with failure. Iffy fly by night cancer beating stocks or more legit companies that simply fail to get through tons of costly and lengthy drug trials are everywhere.

The growth prospects are obvious, but smart diversification with proven market heavyweights, as well as the more promising up-and-comers and having that portfolio professionally managed for the price of one security makes sense. And iShares Biotechnology ETF does just that.

With net assets of around $7.5 billion, positive earnings and cashflow, a reasonable sales multiple of under 4 and top notch biotech leaders like Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) among IBB stock’s top 10 holdings which account for 51% of the ETF’s exposure, there’s a lot backing up the product as one our best retirement stocks for Gen-X investors.

What’s more and today, a purchase of IBB stock looks even more compelling as one of our best retirement stocks for Gen-Z investors to buy. After a 40% correction shares have found long-term trend and Fibonacci support in recent weeks and just now confirmed a monthly bullish hammer bottom backed by stochastics.

Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA)



Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA) is the last of our best retirement stocks for Gen-Z investors to buy.

Covid and fears of Chinese stock delisting’s, a tech crackdown by Chinese regulators or an outspoken CEO in Jack Ma have all conspired to take BABA stock down as much as 76% over roughly a year and one-half into this year’s low.

But while others have been fearful, storied smart value investor Warren Buffett’s right hand man Charlie Munger has been busy buying, accumulating, as well as cutting down exposure in what many call “China’s Amazon” due to Alibaba’s similar, diversified tech prowess.

Recent concern of China and the US’ ability to play nice with one another did force the 98 year old nonagenarian to trim his Daily Journal’s position in half to 300,000 shares and reversing a fourth quarter doubling of a BABA position initially purchased during the first quarter of 2021.

Still, the underlying thesis of Alibaba being among the market’s best retirement stocks for Gen-Z investors to buy given its sizable growth, brand, cash flow and dirt cheap pricing remains very attractive.

Time may not be on the side of Charlie, but we’ll give him a hat tip for money management.

More importantly for younger investors, BABA stock looks even more like a generational opportunity with shares now in their fourth month of consolidating inside a monthly chart bullish hammer candlestick formed on record volume and aligned with the good ol’ days of 2014 – 2017.

