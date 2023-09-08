The 3 Best Pharma Stocks to Buy Now: September 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The pharmaceutical sector will always be a sector in constant evolution and growth. As technology advances, the companies that make life in this sector will always be applying it, as well as implementing new processes, new combinations, and new formulas, always with the aim of being able to make medicines and treatments much more effective and efficient for all of us. This has led to the rise of pharma stocks to buy.

Also, as more health problems pop up around the world, these big companies are working together more, sharing what they know and have. They’re using the latest tools and tech to help. This means that in the future, medicine won’t just be about getting better when you’re sick, but also about stopping illness before it starts and keeping the whole person healthy.

The companies in this sector will always watch over human health and its care. For the month of September I bring you these 3 best pharma stocks to consider for your portfolio, Let’s take a look at them.

Abbott (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has recently demonstrated its prowess in pharmaceuticals and healthcare. In the second quarter of 2023, they reported astounding sales figures, amounting to a whopping $10 billion.

What really deserves recognition is their organic growth, which soared to an impressive 11.5% in their core business. This success can be attributed to the excellent performance of its Medical Devices, Established Pharmaceuticals, and Nutrition divisions. This underlines the resilience and diversification of its portfolio.

The company continually strengthens its product pipeline through new approvals and increased reimbursement coverage, demonstrating its dedication to innovation in an ever-evolving healthcare landscape. This makes it one of those pharma stocks to buy.

In addition, they have embarked on an exciting collaboration with the American Diabetes Association. Their joint goal is to explore how diabetes technology, particularly continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems like Abbott’s, can help people with diabetes make informed decisions about their diet and physical activity. Abbott’s CGMs provide real-time data on the impact of diet and activity on glucose levels, promising improved quality of life and reduced diabetes-related complications.

Their commitment to this initiative is very clear, backed by a generous $2.65 million grant to the ADA over the next three years. This financial support will drive research, pilot programs, and discussions with healthcare experts, with a primary emphasis on personalized therapeutic nutrition for adults with type 2 diabetes.

Also, they have unveiled the groundbreaking results of a clinical study on percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI). The study highlights that the use of optical coherence tomography (OCT) during PCI improves stent expansion and reduces the risk of stent thrombosis. This revelation could revolutionize the way physicians treat patients with complex coronary artery disease.

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), a global powerhouse renowned for its innovations in science and technology, operates in a variety of sectors, including healthcare, life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental solutions. The conglomerate’s multifaceted portfolio and recent strategic moves make it an attractive buyout option for pharmaceutical stocks.

Financially, they posted net income of $1.1 billion for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, which translates to $1.49 per diluted common share. Looking at non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per common share, it soared even higher to $2.05.

The financial health of this company is solid, with an operating cash flow of $1.9 billion and a non-GAAP free cash flow of $1.6 billion in the second quarter.

What is getting attention in the pharmaceutical world is its strategic decisions. The company recently disclosed a definitive agreement to acquire Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM), a leading global supplier of protein consumables, for $24.00 per share in cash, totaling approximately $5.7 billion, including assumed debt and cash.

In addition, Danaher’s strategic partnership with the University of Pennsylvania (Penn) is making waves in the field of cell therapy innovation. In an era when cell therapies are gaining momentum in the pharmaceutical sector, this collaboration aims to develop innovative technologies that improve the consistency of clinical outcomes for patients and address the manufacturing challenges associated with advanced engineered cellular products. It’s therefore one of those pharma stocks to buy.

With six CAR T-cell therapies approved by the U.S. FDA and hundreds in clinical trials, the potential for these therapies to revolutionize patient treatment is considerable. The challenge is to scale up manufacturing efficiently and cost-effectively, precisely what Danaher’s partnership with Penn aims to address.

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY)

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), a prominent pharmaceutical company famous for its extensive contributions to healthcare and medicine, is making waves as an attractive pharmaceutical stock to watch.

They just reported impressive second-quarter results, with revenues of $11.2 billion. The company experienced 4% revenue growth in both existing product lines and its pipeline of new products, making significant progress in its pipeline. Several regulatory and clinical milestones were achieved, reaffirming its commitment to long-term growth.

In a strategic move, the company also announced a $4 billion accelerated share repurchase agreement, scheduled for execution in the third quarter of 2023. This action demonstrates Bristol Myers Squibb’s confidence in its sustained growth prospects.

In addition, the approval of its drugs is attracting positive attention. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted approval for Reblozyl (luspatercept-aamt) to treat anemia in adult patients with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) that may require periodic blood transfusions. This indication extension is based on favorable interim results from the Phase 3 COMMANDS trial, in which Reblozyl showed superior efficacy to existing treatments.

Also, the European Commission has approved Opdivo (nivolumab) as monotherapy for the adjuvant treatment of melanoma in selected patients undergoing complete resection. This approval expands the use of Opdivo, making it the only PD-1 inhibitor recommended for adjuvant treatment in various stages of melanoma.

