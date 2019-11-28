The 3 Best-Performing Health Care Stocks of 2019 So Far

The S&P 500 Health Care index has underperformed the market in 2019, up 15.2% to the S&P 500’s 25.8%. But the sector has seen some standouts. Big pharma, managed care, and most of the drug supply chain is missing from the top of the sector.

Stocks to be thankful for.

On Thanksgiving, give thanks for family, friends, and these three health care stocks that have performed astonishingly well this year.

Here’s what did make it.

Edwards Lifesciences (ticker: EW)

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences, which sells heart valves and monitoring equipment, are up 60.8% so far this year. The stock leapt in July on strong second quarter earnings and has climbed steadily ever since. The company also delivered a strong third quarter, beating expectations and raising guidance. In August, the Food and Drug Administration approved two Edwards devices, SAPIEN 3 and SAPIEN 3 Ultra, for a broader set of patients, following the release of positive trial results earlier in the year. The approvals boosted sales growth for those devices, which are transcatheter heart valve systems.

Dentsply Sirona (XRAY)

This dental equipment provider has a lot to be thankful for: Shares of Dentsply Sirona are up 53.5% so far this year. The stock trades at around 21 times estimated earnings over the next 12 months, only a bit higher than its 5-year average multiple of 20 times earnings. The company reported third quarter sales of $950 million in November, beating the Wall Street consensus estimate of $939 million, according to FactSet.

Incyte (INCY)

Incyte sells Jakafi, a drug that treats a number of cancers, and is developing a handful of other therapies. Shares of Incyte are up 48% so far this year, with a strong surge in recent weeks. Sales of Jakafi were $433 million in the third quarter of the year, 24.7% up from the same quarter last year. In early December, Incyte plans to present data on Jakafi and its clinical-stage cancer drug itacitinib at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in Florida.

