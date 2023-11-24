The 3 Best Online Education Stocks to Buy for 2024 and Beyond

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Today’s learning is unlike the traditional learning many of us experienced a few years ago. Nowadays, online education stocks offer the opportunity to anyone interested in acquiring knowledge (in any area) through the Internet.

And not because you can learn whatever you want through the Internet is innovative, but because they also have incredible teachers and professionals trained to provide knowledge with wonderful methodologies and dynamics, thus facilitating the understanding of all students.

Here are three online education stocks that are doing a wonderful job for each of their students.

Duolingo (DUOL)

Source: Travelerpix / Shutterstock.com

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) stands out as a major player in online education, drawing investor attention for 2024 and beyond. The company, known for its mobile learning platform, reported impressive results in Q3 2023, showing substantial growth in key areas.

With a 49% increase in total bookings, reaching $153.6 million, and a 54% increase in subscription bookings, totaling $121.3 million, Duolingo’s financial performance is on a strong upward trajectory. The platform’s user base is flourishing, with 5.8 million paying subscribers, a remarkable 60% increase over the previous year.

Their appeal is bolstered by their strategic moves, such as introducing a multi-subject app experience. The recent launch of a Music and Math course in its flagship app aims to make learning even more engaging and valuable for users. By addressing the lack of access to music education for more than 3.6 million students in the United States, Duolingo demonstrates its commitment to inclusion.

In collaboration with OpenAI, they unveiled “Duolingo Max,” a new subscription level powered by GPT-4. This advancement includes artificial intelligence. This advancement includes AI-based features such as conversation practice and detailed answer explanations, providing users with a more personalized and effective language learning experience. The company’s dedication to innovation, as seen in its use of advanced AI technology, positions it as a promising investment in the evolving landscape of online education.

Skillsoft (SKIL)

Source: Shutterstock

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) is a leading education platform that stands out as an attractive option for investment in 2024. In the second fiscal quarter of 2024, the company experienced solid growth, with total revenue increasing 4%, driven by an outstanding 7% increase in the Content and Platform segment. Although total revenue reached $141 million, GAAP net income was positive, marking a significant turnaround from the prior year’s loss.

On the innovation front, they launched Skillsoft CAISY, an artificial intelligence-driven skills training platform using advanced OpenAI technology. This platform provides a safe and emotionally enriching environment for employees to practice crucial conversations in the work environment, improving their communication and leadership skills.

The company not only stands out for its financial achievements but also for its recognition. Skillsoft was honored with two Choice Awards from the Training Magazine Network in Leadership Development and Learning Portal, chosen by the learning and development community as a highly effective solution.

Skillsoft not only offers innovative solutions but also positively impacts learning globally. With around 70% of Fortune 1000 companies and more than 80 million learners relying on Skillsoft, the platform significantly closes skills gaps, develops a sustainable workforce, and achieves tangible and measurable business results.

Udemy (UDMY)

Source: Shutterstock

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) is like the cool online teacher revolutionizing how we learn and grow. Imagine a platform that is not only driving your financial growth, with revenue up 17% to $184.7 million in Q3 2023 but is also leading the business game with 30% growth in Udemy Business, generating $109.1 million in revenue. This master is also committed to your long-term growth, with Udemy Business’s annual recurring revenue jumping 26% to $443.1 million.

They have joined the Google Cloud-backed content program, ensuring their content is top-notch for current and future professionals. With over 430 courses dedicated to Google Cloud and the recent addition of 124 Google Bard courses, they keep their finger on the pulse of market trends.

But that’s not all. Their new partnership with Docker, announced in October 2023, is designed for over 20 million active developers. They want to ensure developers have easy access to the education and skills needed to keep pace with the latest technology. This makes it one of those online education stocks to consider.

In a world where apps are like the magic tools that make our lives easier, Udemy and Docker are here to ensure developers have the skills they need to make magic. Udemy offers more than 350 on-demand training courses, answering the need to learn quickly and effectively.

As of this writing, Gabriel Osorio-Mazzilli did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines (no position)

Gabriel Osorio is a former Goldman Sachs and Citigroup employee. He possesses discipline in bottom-up value investing and volatility-based long/short equities trading.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The 3 Best Online Education Stocks to Buy for 2024 and Beyond appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.