The 3 Best Oil Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2022

Oil companies have had a tough stretch over the past several years. The price of oil, which directly impacts how much money most oil companies make, has fallen from $100 per barrel in 2014 and hasn't yet recovered. Oil prices even temporarily went below zero in 2020!

Oil stocks haven't been very popular as a result, but the tide might have turned in 2021. Oil prices are near multiyear highs around $80 per barrel, and it's time to look at some oil stocks that can reward investors with large dividend payments in 2022.

Oil and natural gas remain important

First, looking at the dynamics of the oil and gas industry is helpful. The price of oil is a game of supply and demand. When there is more oil than society needs, the price typically falls, and oil companies stop producing as much. Eventually, the supply runs low, pushing the price higher, and oil companies produce more to keep up with demand. It's an up-and-down affair that can be roughly tracked over the years by looking at the price of oil and the number of oil rigs used.

Brent Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

The pandemic temporarily hurt demand. But as rig counts have declined since 2015, we might finally be seeing the beginning of sustained higher oil prices. And while renewable energy is increasingly in demand, the U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates that demand for liquid fuels will continue growing through 2050, despite surging growth from renewable sources.

If this scenario plays out, there should be plenty of room for these top oil stocks to continue pumping dividends into your portfolio.

1. ExxonMobil

Integrated oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is one of the largest oil companies in the world. It discovers, extracts, and refines oil and natural gas products. Exxon pays a quarterly dividend of $0.88 per share, for an annual total of $3.52 and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

XOM Capital Expenditures (TTM). Data by YCharts. TTM = trailing 12 months.

ExxonMobil has paid and increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years, but it almost cut the dividend in recent years. Oil price declines choked off Exxon's free cash flow, shown in the above chart, in 2016-2017 and 2020. The company borrowed to pay the dividend while spending heavily on expensive oil projects, shown as rising capital expenditures from 2018-2020.

The pandemic put financial stress on the business, pushing management to rethink that strategy and cut costs. Now that oil prices have recovered, free cash flow is improving, which has the company back on solid financial ground. Its debt-to-capital ratio -- which measures how leveraged a company is by comparing total liabilities to total capital -- is 26%, a healthy figure (lower is better). In other words, its balance sheet is strong, and cash flow is healthy once again.

2. Chevron

Fellow integrated oil major Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is another of the world's largest oil producers. It's a distant relative to ExxonMobil; their histories go back to the breakup of Standard Oil in the early 1900s. Chevron pays a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share, for an annual total of $5.36 and a yield of 4.4%.

CVX capital expenditures (TTM). Data by YCharts.

Chevron's large size ($234 billion market cap) and integrated business model (it both explores for oil and refines it) has helped it pay and raise its dividend for 34 years. Despite being integrated, like Exxon, falling oil prices have hurt the company's profits.

If comparing Chevron to ExxonMobil, one might argue that Chevron's management has been better at adapting to changing oil prices over the years. While Exxon took until the pandemic to get serious about reducing spending, Chevron has steadily cut back since oil prices peaked in 2014. Its debt-to-capital ratio is 21%, and the free cash flow can easily cover its dividend payout.

3. ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP), another descendant of Standard Oil, is not an integrated oil company. It's an upstream business that focuses solely on exploring for and extracting oil and natural gas. ConocoPhillips pays a quarterly dividend of $0.46, for an annual total of $1.84 and a 2.4% yield.

COP capital expenditures (TTM). Data by YCharts.

ConocoPhillips is extra sensitive to oil prices because exploration is its only business, which means it can live or die by oil prices. Management has aggressively cut back on spending since 2015, and with oil prices rebounding in 2021, free cash flow is its highest in years. Once you make enough money to cover the cost to extract a barrel of oil, every penny beyond that can pay for developing future production, paying down debt, or returning cash to shareholders.

ConocoPhillips had a strong dividend history prior to spinning off its refining business as Philips 66 in 2012; it had to cut its dividend in 2016, but has paid and raised its dividend for the past five years. Its debt-to-capital ratio is solid at 31%, so if oil prices fall again, the company should have the balance sheet to help maintain its payout. It has the lowest dividend payout ratio of these three stocks by a wide margin, at just 28%. But investors should note that ConocoPhillips isn't as big as ExxonMobil or Chevron, and the pure exploration model could seriously impact the business if oil prices fall far enough like in 2016.

