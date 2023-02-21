The 3 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investors are teetering on the brink of madness, with inflation, fears of recession, and the potential for higher interest rates. However, in order to keep one’s sanity (and protect one’s portfolio), focusing on strong dividend stocks is an increasingly popular strategy. Dividend stocks that provide monthly payouts – even better.

Of course, the list of monthly dividend stocks to buy is quite long. Thus, each individual investor will need to make their own decisions based on their unique criteria.

That said, these three dividend stocks are ones that are on my list right now. They’re top options for those looking to generate reliable passive income even in times of wild volatility. Additionally, these are all stocks that pay investors on a monthly basis.

O Realty Income $65.17 ADC Agree Realty $73.44 SDIV Global X Super Dividend ETF $24.75

Realty Income (O)

With a yield of 4.6%, Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) worth considering. This REIT’s dividends are paid on a monthly basis, supported by the cash flow from over 11,400 real estate properties owned under long-term net lease agreements. Plus, the company is set up for massive growth potential in the commercial real estate space in both the U.S. and Europe.

To date, the REIT has declared 631 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 53-year operating history. Most recently, it declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.2545 per share from $0.2485 per share. The dividend is payable on Mar. 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of Mar. 1, 2023.

Some of its tenants include Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), Walmart, FedEx (NYSE:FDX), and BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ). In its last quarter, Realty Income posted an occupancy rate of 98.9%, which is a 10-year high for the company. In addition, all of its tenants are on long-term triple-net leases, which means the tenant is responsible for the taxes, insurance, and maintenance.

Agree Realty

With a yield of 3.9%, Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) has been focused on the acquisition and development of properties which are net leased to industry-leading omni-channel retail tenants, such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), and Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Currently, Agree Realty has 38 million square feet of space it leases to those reliable investment-grade tenants. Better, as of Feb., the company had 1,839 retail properties in 48 U.S. states. It also acquired about $405 million of high-quality net lease assets in Q4 2022. Additionally, the trust declared a cash dividend of 24 cents per common share for February.

The REIT’s earnings have been just as impressive. Net Income for the three months ended Dec. 31 increased 24.8% to $39.1 million, compared to $31.3 million for the comparable period in 2021. Net Income for the 12 months ended Dec. 31 increased 20.7% to $145.0 million, compared to $120.1 million for the comparable period in 2021.

Global X Super Dividend ETF (SDIV)

The Global X Super Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) provides investors with an impressive dividend yield of 11.64%. Notably, this ETF has made regular monthly distributions for the last 11 years.

The ETF holds 108 stocks spread across mortgage REITs, financials, energy, materials, utilities, industrials, and consumer discretionary. Some of its top holdings include Imperial Brands, Omega Healthcare, Arbor Realty, Global Net Lease, Ready Capital, Antero Midstream, and Starwood Properties to name a few.

