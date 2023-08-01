The 3 Best Money Moves to Make This August

It may seem as though the season just started, but we’re almost past the dog days of summer.

While that’s probably welcome news to anyone paying for air conditioning, it also means the return of monthly student loan payments is getting closer for millions of Americans. Rising auto insurance premiums may also have you stressed about your budget come fall.

Luckily, we know of a couple strategies to make today’s surging interest rates work to your advantage. Here’s what you need to know going into August:

1. Take advantage of the last month of interest-free student loans

Ready or not, monthly student loan bills are coming back. The first bills aren’t due until October, but interest starts accruing again on Sept. 1, making this the last month you can pay your debt without interest.

Even if you haven’t looked at your account since the COVID-19 payment pause began over three years ago, it’s not too late to chip away at your principal balance. While you’re at it, make sure you’re up-to-date on the Biden’s administration’s latest changes to the student loan system. For one, while monthly bills will resume again in October, borrowers have a 12-month period where missed payments will not be reported. This “on-ramp” period is not a free-for-fall, though: loans will accrue interest.

If you’re worried about affording your payment, the Education Department also recently launched the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) program, a new income-driven repayment plan that could significantly lower your monthly bill depending on how much you earn. Find out how to apply by visiting the program’s website.

2. Brace yourself for auto insurance inflation

If it seems like your car insurance is getting more expensive, it’s not just your imagination. Car insurance prices have risen faster than overall inflation on goods and services, jumping 17% in the past year, according to the latest consumer price index report. More than half of policyholders said they’ve experienced an increase in a recent Experian survey.

The worst part? Experts expect insurance premiums to continue rising in the coming months.

Even so, most drivers seem to be staying with their carriers for now: Only 41% told Experian they’d looked for better rates. Experian acknowledged that comparison shopping doesn’t always lead to savings — but it can’t hurt to browse other insurance carriers to make sure you’re getting the best price. In fact, the credit bureau says most drivers could have benefitted from at least looking around.

3. Grow your personal savings

Are inflation and the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes killing your emergency fund? Americans may have squirreled away more money than ever in 2020 and early 2021, but in the past year, the personal savings rate has been hovering around the lowest levels since the Great Recession.

High interest rates are a burden when it comes to credit cards and other debts, but they’re a boon for saving. High-yield savings accounts are offering annual percentage yields (APYs) above 4% (for comparison, the national average for savings accounts is 0.42% APY). Even if you deposit as little as $200 into a high-yield savings account, you can earn $8 in interest annually just by letting that cash sit in the account.

The more you deposit, the more you’ll earn — but according to a Santander Bank report, most middle-income Americans aren’t seizing the opportunity to put their money into these accounts while interest rates are elevated. Do yourself a favor and check out different accounts to find the best rate, and move as much cash as you can into high-yield savings. It’s free money!

Rates on short-term certificates of deposit (CDs) are also much higher than usual. These federally-insured savings products hold a fixed amount of money for periods ranging from three months to five years, and as they mature, you earn guaranteed interest on your deposit.

Right now, shorter-term CDs are offering the best rates, with some as high as 5.9% APY. By splitting money into multiple CDs with different maturity dates, you can take advantage of current short-term interest rates while reaping the benefits of longer-term CDs. You can learn more about how to maximize your savings with CDs here.

