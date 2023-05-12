The 3 Best Metaverse Stocks to Buy in May 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

It might be time to load up on riskier bets, so discussing the best metaverse stocks to buy in May is relevant.

The S&P 500 delivered a 1.4% gain last month, with inflation cooling off and signs that the interest rate hike cycle could soon draw to a close. As we glide into May, investors should feel more optimistic, hoping to sustain the market’s bullish early-year momentum.

In their quest for the next market phenomenon, investors set their sights on the massive metaverse market, a digital realm poised to revolutionize communication.

The metaverse’s allure is captivating businesses and investors alike, and wagering on these top metaverse stocks for May could make your portfolio soar over the long term.

These metaverse stock picks for May cater to forward-thinking investors, potentially offering remarkable upside potential ahead.

NVDA Nvidia $285.78 U Unity Software $32.46 RBLX Roblox $39.88

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has effectively established itself as a leader in the realm of cutting-edge GPUs, revolutionizing multiple sectors along the way.

This trailblazing tech giant has effectively ventured into the metaverse sphere with its groundbreaking Omniverse platform. The platform has garnered over 70,000 downloads from designers in more than 500 companies.

Moreover, Time magazine recognized the Omniverse as one of the best inventions of 2021, an accolade underscoring its innovative prowess.

It facilitates the creation of 3D virtual worlds and digital twins, empowering businesses to optimize their operations for greater productivity.

Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang, envisions a future where the Omniverse platform might save billions of dollars for companies while offering a remarkably vibrant and robust environment than the physical world.

As he boldly proclaims, “If the last twenty years was amazing, the next twenty will seem nothing short of science fiction…the metaverse is coming.”

Unity Software (U)

Source: viewimage / Shutterstock.com

Unity Software (NYSE:U) is a leader in the realm of interactive, real-time 3D content creation.

This tech powerhouse has positioned itself as a vital cog in the virtual gaming and app ecosystem infrastructure, with over a 50% market share in the video game engine market. It offers a wealth of tools for its users for effective monetization, sound design, and other essential elements.

Strategic partnerships and acquisitions bolstered its dominance in the space, enabling it to build a robust metaverse stack.

Unity is set on developing virtual platforms that effectively incorporate advanced technologies such as datafication, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality.

This blend of innovation and resilience solidifies it as a standout choice for those looking to bank on the burgeoning metaverse. Despite the pandemic-led challenges, the macroeconomic environment remains incredibly robust, and Unity’s long-term outlook remains as compelling as ever.

Roblox (RBLX)

Source: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock.com

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) has emerged as a leader in the metaverse landscape, with a massive digital world that includes games, art, business ventures, and more.

More than 40 million games have been built on its platform since late 2022, becoming a bustling hub for user-generated content.

Despite the competitive nature of its niche, Roblox continues to post strong user metrics. In March, its daily active users swelled to 66.2 million, a 26% bump on a year-over-year basis, while the hours engaged shot up to 4.8 billion, up 26% year-over-year.

This rock-solid data underscores the company’s ability to captivate its user base.

Its commitment to catering to Gen-Z is evident in its strategic approach. With a focus on mobile accessibility, the platform has seen more than 70% of its traffic coming from mobile phones.

Layer that up with engaging events, innovative development tools, and robust user experiences, and the platform has effectively carved out a niche that appeals to the Gen-Z demographic.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

