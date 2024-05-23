The 3 Best Machine Learning Stocks to Quadruple Your Money by 2035

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

One of the hottest investment trends to jump on at the moment is machine learning stocks to buy. Valued at about $79.3 billion at the moment, it’s expected to balloon to $503.4 billion by the time 2030 rolls around, according to Statista.

All thanks to demand for accurate prediction and better decision making for companies and governments of all sizes. We’re also seeing machine learning companies pop up in healthcare, finance, security and retail to name a few industries.

Along the way, machines will learn from historical data, identify patterns, and make logical decisions with little to no need for human interaction. Look at healthcare, for example. It’s helping with faster data collection through wearables that machines can learn from. It’s helping with accelerated drug discovery and development.

Plus, as noted by BuiltIn.com, “By crunching large volumes of data, machine learning technology can help healthcare professionals generate precise medicine solutions customized to individual characteristics. Machine learning models can also predict how patients react to certain drugs, allowing healthcare workers to proactively address patients’ needs.”

We could easily go on. But you can see why we’re excited about machine learning, and the significant impact it will have on just about everything. So, how can we profit from it all? Here are three machine learning stocks you may want to buy.

Lantern Pharma (LTRN)

The last time I mentioned Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN), it traded at $5.25 on May 1.

At the time, I noted, “An artificial intelligence company, it’s helping to transform the cost and speed to oncology drug discovery and development with its AI and machine learning platform, RADR. With the help of machine learning, AI and advanced genomics, its platform can scan billions of data points to help identity compounds that could help cancer patients.”

Now trading at $6.46, there’s even more to get excited about.

For one, Lantern just received regulatory approval to expand its Harmonic trial, a Phase 2 trial that’s evaluating LP-300 for non-small cell lung cancer, or NSCLC, in people that have never smoked in Japan and Taiwan. About a third of all lung cancer patients in East Asia have never smoked, with numbers still rising.

With the expanded study, it can accelerate the collection of patient and response data needed for the development of LP-300. And if successful, the treatment may be able to help treat relapsed and inoperable adenocarcinoma of the lung in combination with chemotherapy.

It’s also working with French biotech company, Oregon Therapeutics to develop protein disulfide isomerase, or PDI, inhibitor drug candidate XCE853. Lantern will use its RADR AI platform to “uncover biomarkers and efficacy-associated signatures of XCE853 across solid tumors that can aid in precision development,” as noted in a company press release.

Exscientia (EXAI)

We can also look at Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI), an AI-driven precision medical company that’s accelerating drug development and reducing the time to get it to market.

In fact, as noted by the company, “Exscientia developed the first-ever functional precision oncology platform to successfully guide treatment selection and improve patient outcomes in a prospective interventional clinical study, as well as to progress AI-designed small molecules into the clinical setting.”

At the moment, the company in still in Phase 1/2 studies for GTAEXS617, a potential best in class CDK7 inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors. The company expects to move into a combination phase of the trial by the second half of the year.

In addition, EXS74539 is the company’s LSD1 inhibitor and is currently making its way through IND-CTA-enabling studies (investigational new drug-clinical trial application). With it, EXAI plans to submit an IND or CTA by the third quarter of the year. It also has a goal to initiate a Phase 1/2 trial for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients by the end of the year.

Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (CHAT)

Or, if you want to diversify with AI-focused companies that will benefit from AI and machine learning, there’s the Roundhill Generative AI & Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CHAT).

With an expense ratio of 0.75%, the ETF holds 50 related stocks, such as Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) to name a few. All of which stand to benefit from the artificial intelligence and machine learning story.

Even better, I can buy 100 shares of CHAT for about $3,500, and gain exposure to those 50 holdings. That’s far better than buying just one of its holdings – let’s say 100 shares of just NVDA for about $95,000.

With the ETF, you’re diversified and all your eggs aren’t in just one basket.

