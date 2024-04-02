The 3 Best Hydrogen Stocks to Buy in April 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Hydrogen is vital to advancing cleaner energy sources and lowering carbon emissions. As a much cleaner alternative energy source, the major players interested in zero-carbon transformations and green makeovers are counting on hydrogen power coming into full force.

However, hydrogen is difficult and expensive to extract at the scale required for widespread use. That is where these three stocks come in. All three are developing technology and making considerable investments to stay on track for the world’s conversion to this cleaner, more eco-friendly energy source.

Let’s learn more about the exciting projects and latest products these three stocks are developing, which put them at the forefront of the hydrogen industry.

Linde (LIN)

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN) has produced some of the world’s best technology for turning hydrogen into an energy source. Linde Hydrogen FuelTech uses ionic technology to compress hydrogen and turn it into a liquid fuel source.

Linde has also developed a widely used carbon capture and storage technology to advance its position as a leader in reducing carbon emissions. Linde’s HISORP® CC plant boasts a 99.7% capture rate, which gives you an idea of the effectiveness of this tech.

The exciting part of this stock is their technology and how they and others use it. Linde announced a massive investment in a blue ammonia plant to be built in Texas and begin production in 2025.

Linde signed a deal with ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) to safely store the carbon emissions from hydrogen production at this plant. With this plant in place, Linde will be a major supplier of clean hydrogen throughout the U.S. Gulf Coast.

BP (BP)

One of the most well-known oil and gas producers worldwide, BP (NYSE:BP) is also one of the largest companies that has established a zero-carbon emission goal. BP is looking to fully utilize the clean energy source hydrogen to achieve this goal.

BP has already planned to expand its hydrogen business and capitalize on this golden opportunity to gain a significant market share. BP has started over 10 projects throughout Europe, the U.S. and Australia, with a production goal of 0.5 – 0.7 million tonnes of low-carbon hydrogen.

In the UK alone, at its HyGreen Teesside & H2Teesside facilities, BP aims to produce 500MW of green and 1GW of blue hydrogen by 2030. BP’s other project in Australia, the Australian Renewable Energy Hub, looks to produce 1.6 million tonnes of green hydrogen a year.

With the massive investments and production numbers that BP will be putting out in the coming years, its hydrogen business will surely take off, and its stock will be right along with it.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) offers promising electric and hydrogen power products and technology, making it a stock with potential while there is growing attention to hydrogen. The Bloom Electrolyzer is the most promising for companies looking to produce clean hydrogen.

The Bloom Electrolyzer maximizes efficiency and power savings, producing 20-25% more hydrogen per megawatt than alternative, lower-temperature electrolyzers. Bloom also emphasizes how easy it is to deploy and set up its electrolyzer technology, reporting that it takes as little as two months.

Bloom has already begun marketing its technology to other businesses. The largest customers will likely be manufacturers looking to reduce carbon emissions. Now is an excellent time for investors to get a hold of this stock and watch its technology bring it to the next level within the hydrogen market.

