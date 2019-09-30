The 3 Best Health-Care Stocks This Month. And the Worst

Health care stocks have had a slow September. The S&P 500 Health Care sector is down 1.2% since the start of the month, compared with a 1.2% gain for the S&P 500, but that doesn’t mean nothing has happened.

Health care stocks have had a slow September. The S&P 500 Health Care sector is down 1.2% since the start of the month, compared with a 1.2% gain for the S&P 500, but that doesn’t mean nothing has happened.

Health care stocks have had a slow September. The S&P 500 Health Care sector is down 1.2% since the start of the month, compared with a 1.2% gain for the S&P 500, but that doesn’t mean nothing has happened.

Abbvie, for one, has taken off, while Incyte has tanked. Below, we’ve collected the three best-performing health care stocks this month, and the three worst.

The Good

Perrigo (ticker: PRGO)

Shares of Perrigo, which makes over-the-counter drugs sold largely under other companies’ names, has had a strong month, up 17.5%. The stock jumped early this month on news that the company had purchased the rights to sell the heartburn drug Prevacid24hr in the U.S.

AbbVie (ABBV)

After plummeting 30% from the beginning of the year through mid-August, AbbVie is crawling back, rising 13.9% so far in September. Investors appear to be warming to the company’s controversial deal to acquire Allergan (AGN) as a string of analysts upgrade the stock.

Varian Medical Systems (VAR)

Varian, a radiation oncology company, is also in recovery. The stock fell 22.2% in July and August. So far this month, it’s up 11.6%. All that volatility comes in part from tariff worries. In mid-September, China exempted some of the company’s devices from tariffs, giving the stock a boost.

The Bad

Incyte (INCY)

Drugmaker Incyte is down 11% so far in September. The stock is up 14.5% since the start of the year, but has had a difficult early autumn. In late August, the company released data on its drug baricitnib, on which it partners with Eli Lilly (LLY). Though the study readout was positive, some analysts were not convinced that the drug could compete successfully.

Anthem (ANTM)

Anthem, the large health-insurance provider, is down 9.1% so far this month. The stock has been up and down this year, amid uncertainty over policy proposals in Washington, D.C. that could disrupt the managed- care industry.

Humana (HUM)

Humana, another health-insurance firm, is also down 9.1% this month. The company, a leading provider of Medicare Advantage plans, was among a number of health-insurance stocks that fell this month as chances of a victory by progressive Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren appeared to rise.

Write to Josh Nathan-Kazis at josh.nathan-kazis@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.