The 3 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Picking growth stocks for the next 10 years is not easy, because the stock market changes seemingly every second. Still, some growth companies can be trusted for a long period, and they have the potential to increase your future wealth significantly. As the stock market is back on track after a turbulent few years and big companies are starting to roar again, now is the time for investors to dive in and set themselves up for huge profits in the future.

Analysts are hopeful, predicting that growth stocks will gain three to four times over the next decade. With this anticipated appreciation, investors desiring substantial profits should consider these companies to invest in.

Navigating this landscape, one finds that growing companies that offer above-average earnings growth and high returns are usually the go-to choice for investors aiming for a financially secure future. These companies, often embedded in sectors marked by innovation and rapid development, become the precursor of not just profit but transformation in the market landscape.

Let’s dive into the best three growth stocks investors should consider for the next 10 years.

Nvidia (NVDA)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), the leading maker of graphics processing units (GPUs) and artificial intelligence (AI) chips, is having a great year. Its share price has soared by 178% year-to-date (YTD), and revenue has crossed $32 billion YTD. In its last quarter’s earnings, the company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70, beating estimates by 61 cents. For Q3, analysts predicted that EPS will rise to $3.36, and revenue is estimated to reach $15.89 billion.

In addition, Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh has made a prediction, suggesting that by 2027, Nvidia’s AI segment alone could be pulling in a jaw-dropping $300 billion. When you stack that against this year’s AI earnings projection of about $25 billion-$30 billion, it’s clear Nvidia is onto something big. Rakesh is also betting that Nvidia will remain in the top position in AI chip-making, cornering about 75% of the market.

Furthermore, Nvidia recently introduced a robotic hand with an AI agent named Eureka. It can perform tasks that a human hand does, like spinning a pen or opening a drawer. It uses AI learning advancement to perform these tasks. Instead of being hardwired with a set playbook, it picks up skills on the fly, making mistakes, learning, and even tuning in to human feedback to improve. This innovation represents a significant stride in AI and robotics and could be a game-changer for the company. So, investing in Nvidia offers robust long-term upside potential and could give substantial profit to its investors in the future.

Meta Platforms (META)

Source: TY Lim / Shutterstock.com

In the rapidly evolving world of technology and social media, Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) has continually risen above the ranks, not just in name but in innovation and market performance. This growth can be attributed to the company’s innovative strides and expansion in diverse technological realms. Meta Platforms reported a great financial performance this year, with the stock price increasing by 150% YTD. The company’s revenues so far have reached $127 billion, marking a solid increase year-over-year.

Alongside the increase in revenue, total costs and expenses also witnessed a surge, amounting to $25 billion. Despite the uptick in expenses, efficient management and operational efficacy ensured profitability. In simpler terms, Meta Platforms is making more money, spending a bit more, but still keeping a good amount of profit.

And if you own shares in the company, you’re likely happy because the value of each share is going up. All of this tells us that Meta Platforms is a strong company that’s growing and making its shareholders more money. According to analysts, by 2030, the stock will reach $ 1,331.38. If this prediction materializes, META stock will grow 343.1% from its current price.

Moreover, Meta Platforms has some exciting plans for the future as well. The company wants to add AI chatbots to its social sites like Facebook and Instagram. Chris Cox, a top executive at Meta, shared this idea at a Big Tech talk. He imagines these bots as helpful buddies online, always ready to give users a hand with their to-do lists or keep them company.

In conclusion, as Meta Platforms continues to conquer the world of AI with its innovations, the company has so much upside potential in the future. Passionate investors looking for a bright long-term future should invest in META stock.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: Asif Islam / Shutterstock.com

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), a leader in the modern world of technology, has been on a promising growth path recently. Over the past five years, its stock price has increased by 218/%. The company’s AI approach is really helping it gain momentum. Its AI endeavors are prominent across a wide range of applications. From the integration of AI into productivity tools like Microsoft Office and cloud services like Azure to the creation of conversational AI models like ChatGPT, Microsoft’s AI influence is far-reaching.

In financial terms, Microsoft has been doing consistently well in the market. Its stock has increased 40% in 2023. Impressively, Microsoft’s revenue increased by 6.88%. EPS for the current year was $9.68, which was a 0.31% increase from 2022.

According to analysts, “Assuming Microsoft achieves the 12.8 percent earnings growth expected by analysts over the next five years, the stock’s EPS would reach roughly $17.70. If the P/E ratio remains at roughly 30 times, the stock will trade at around $530 within five years.”

At its yearly event, Microsoft announced that it is making its search engine Bing even smarter by integrating ChatGPT. Looking to the future, Microsoft plans to make Microsoft 365 Copilot generally available for enterprise customers. This advanced AI assistant is set to revolutionize work processes. Building on Bing Chat Enterprise, it emphasizes enterprise-grade security, privacy, compliance and responsible AI within Microsoft 365.

Moreover, Microsoft is also moving toward the gaming industry with the purchase of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) for $69 billion. This purchase put Microsoft among the top gaming businesses in the world. Microsoft now owns popular games like “Warcraft,” “Diablo,” “Overwatch,” “Call of Duty,” and “Candy Crush.”

In conclusion, the next era will be all about AI and technology. Investing in Microsoft will be a wise decision for investors who know that tech companies are going to see massive growth in the next decade.

On the date of publication, Nauman Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Nauman Khan is a dedicated stock investor with a strong passion for the financial markets, specializing in fashion, sports, and technology stocks. His commitment lies in providing expert guidance to fellow investors, assisting them in making well-informed investment decisions. Nauman holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Finance from Bahria University.

More From InvestorPlace

The post The 3 Best Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.