The 3 Best Green Penny Stocks to Buy in June 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In an era where sustainability dominates global conversations, high potential green penny stocks are gaining considerable attention. Investors looking to make a positive environmental impact while reaping substantial returns should consider these under-the-radar investment opportunities.

These companies aren’t just making a difference in the world but are also positioning themselves to meet the increasing demand for sustainable products and services. Adopting a long-term perspective, it’s clear that these businesses are on track to outperform their less environmentally conscious counterparts.

The Inflation Reduction Act presents a promising backdrop for green penny stocks, fostering a potential surge in the burgeoning sector. Therefore, as the month unfolds, you must consider investing in the top green penny stocks for June. If you’re seeking environmentally conscious investments, these eco-friendly penny stocks to buy could effectively align with your values and financial goals.

Sunworks (SUNW)

Source: Simone Hogan / Shutterstock.com

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) shines brightly in the dynamic realm of solar power systems. It boasts a robust long-term position in both residential and commercial markets. Residential installations, in particular saw a massive 70% bump year-over-year. However, the adoption of distributed residential solar energy sits below 5% of its total addressable market in the U.S. residential sphere, implying substantial room for long-term growth. Layer that up with a favorable Solar Investment Tax Credit and growing demand for sustainable energy sources, and you have a potential long-term winner in Sunworks.

The firm recently revealed impressive first-quarter results, reporting revenues of $37.9 million compared to $31.2 million from the same quarter last year. Moreover, despite reporting a quarterly loss of 18 cents per share, Sunworks outperformed the Zacks Equity Research estimate, which predicted a much larger loss of 28 cents per share. Moreover, with a debt-free balance sheet, Sunworks has plenty of wiggle room to continue expanding rapidly.

Denison Mines (DNN)

Source: RHJPhtotos / Shutterstock

Denison Mines (NYSEMKT:DNN) is a leading mining enterprise specializing in producing uranium, a valuable asset class in the contemporary energy markets. Despite uranium’s somewhat controversial nature, it remains a key element of the broader energy dialogue. If geopolitical instability persists, an increasing shift towards nuclear-based solutions could potentially be on the horizon.

Denison operates from Canada’s Athabasca Basin, home to some of the richest uranium ores. Although more costly to procure, these ores deliver more energy than their lower-yield counterparts, making them a critical component for nuclear reactors, naval vessels, laboratories and other related experimental fields.

Furthermore, it presents a unique opportunity for investors with even modest capital to potentially reap substantial rewards. Thus, DNN offers a promising investment proposition, placing investors at the forefront of the uranium-powered energy revolution.

Gevo (GEVO)

Source: Shutterstock

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) stands out in its bid to become a major sustainable airline fuel supplier. Though a speculative play at this time, GEVO stock has the potential to break out on the backs of multiple high-value deals. It has struck several lucrative partnerships with top airliners, including a $2.75 billion deal with American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL).

Moreover, it struck a 5-year long $165 million deal with Spain’s Iberia Airlines, set to launch in 2028. Additionally, Gevo announced in October last year that Qatar Airways committed to purchasing 5 million gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel annually starting in 2028. Also, it has struck a major deal with Ireland’s Aer Lingus. The firm has plans to inaugurate its first major factory in 2025, expecting to generate an annual EBITDA of $300 million to $325 million. Further reinforcing this optimistic trajectory, Gevo recently received a $30 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, a major boost to its long-term initiatives.

On the date of publication, Muslim Farooque did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines

Muslim Farooque is a keen investor and an optimist at heart. A life-long gamer and tech enthusiast, he has a particular affinity for analyzing technology stocks. Muslim holds a bachelor’s of science degree in applied accounting from Oxford Brookes University.

The post The 3 Best Green Penny Stocks to Buy in June 2023 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.