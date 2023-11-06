The 3 Best Flying Car Stocks to Buy Now: November 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We may be getting closer to the Jetsons-age with flying car stocks.

In fact, Alef Aeronautics’ CEO Jim Dukhovny says his company plans to start production of its flying car by the end of 2025. Not only could it have a 200-mile on-road range, it could achieve a 110-mile flight distance, too. All in an effort to avoid traffic jams — until you have thousands of people creating traffic jams in the skies.

And then, of course, we’ll need flying stop lights, too. But I digress.

Once flying cars can get off the ground, we could be looking at a potential $3.8 billion market by 2035. Granted, it sounds exciting, but at $300,000 for some of these cars, most will probably wait for prices to come down.

While we wait to see what happens next, here are some of the top flying car stocks you may want to consider.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

While its chart is nothing to write home about just yet, Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) stock is showing signs of life. For example, over the last few days, JOBY jumped from about $5 to a high of $6.67. Helping, the company just posted better than expected earnings. In fact, the company was breakeven for the quarter, which was far better than expectations of an 18-cent loss.

Better, it’s nearing completion of the certification process, with 84% now accepted by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). It already delivered its first electric air taxi to the U.S. Air Force as part of a $131 million contract with the U.S. Department of Defense. And at the close of the third quarter, JOBY had $1.1 billion in cash.

With JOBY, I’d buy the dips and hold for the long haul.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Source: Aerospace Trek / Shutterstock.com

There’s also Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR), a $1.4 billion eVTOL company that could go sky-high. For one, Cathie Wood has been buying ACHR stock through a few of her funds. In fact, as noted by Motley Fool, she increased her funds’ position in the ACHR stock from about 9.3 million shares to more than 22.5 million.

The U.S. Air Force also signed a $142 million contract with ACHR, too. According to Archer, “With Archer recently completing the manufacturing of its first Midnight aircraft, the DoD recognizes that with its vertical takeoff and landing capabilities, target payload of approximately 1,000lbs, proprietary electric powertrain system, and low noise profile, Archer’s aircraft represents a potential paradigm shift in military aviation and operations.”

Even better, ACHR has also partnered with Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), Boeing (NYE:BA) and United Airlines(NASDAQ:UAL) on projects, too.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR)

Source: klyaksun / Shutterstock

Or, if you want to safely diversify at a low cost, there’s always an ETF like the First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR). With an expense ratio of 0.60%, the ETF was designed to track U.S. transportation stocks. Some of its top holdings include General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford Motor (NYSE:F), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), FedEx (NYSE:FDX), and United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) to name a few.

While its chart is another train wreck, don’t write this one off either. After dropping from about $28.50 to a low of $24.76, the ETF is now back up to $26.30. With patience, and advancements to transportation, I’d like to see it challenge $28.50 again shortly. Longer term, I’d like to see it again challenge its July high of about $31 a share.

On the date of publication, Ian Cooper did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Ian Cooper, a contributor to InvestorPlace.com, has been analyzing stocks and options for web-based advisories since 1999.

