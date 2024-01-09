The 3 Best Flying Car Stocks to Buy in January 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Last year was good for some of the best flying car stocks. Significant progress is apparent toward the commercialization of eVTOL aircraft. However, after a big rally in the first few quarters, flying car stocks witnessed some price and time correction. So, this may be a good opportunity to consider fresh exposure to the sector.

Talking about industry potential, the flying car market is expected to hit $1 trillion in 2040 and $9 trillion by 2050. Therefore, the markets are at a nascent stage of growth. In the next few years, the early movers in the industry will be positioned for ballistic revenue growth. Multibagger returns await investors who now seize the opportunity to invest in flying cars.

Let’s examine three of the best flying car stocks that can deliver 5x or 10x returns in the next five years, as many reasons back a bullish stance.

Eve Holding (EVEX)

Eve Holding (NYSE:EVEX) is a high potential name among flying car stocks that’s poised for multibagger returns. Amidst volatility, EVEX stock has remained sideways in the last 12 months. This seems like a good opportunity to accumulate.

In terms of business development, Eve Holding expects its first full-scale prototype to be ready for test campaign this year. After certifications, the company is aiming for its first delivery in 2026. Notably, Eve Holding already has letter of intent for eVTOL aircraft worth $540 million.

Further, the company has been stitching partnerships in various countries for commercialization of flying cars. In Saudi Arabia, the EVEX has partnered with Flynas for operations in Riyadh and Jeddah by 2026. Other partnerships include India and Korea. Clearly, the company is preparing for robust growth after potential commercialization in 2026. Once certifications begin, expect EVEX stock to surge even higher.

EHang Holdings (EH)

EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH) has been relatively subdued in the last 12 months and seems poised for a big rally. While EHang has made substantial progress in China, the company is going aggressive in terms of creating a strong global presence.

With the certification from Civil Aviation Administration of China, the EHang Holdings successfully completed debut commercial flight demonstrations in Guangzhou and Hefei. With purchase commitments and financial backing from the municipal government, EHang is positioned for strong growth in China in the next five years.

At the same time, EHang has already conducted 39,000 demo and trial flights in 14 European and Asian countries. It’s likely that the next two to three years will be associated with aggressive global expansion. Additionally, the demo flights are primarily for tourism and medical transportation, which means the use cases of eVTOL across important industries address a huge market.

Archer Aviation (ACHR)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) stock is among the best performing flying car stocks with an upside of 134% in 12 months. However, with commercialization due in 2025, expect the positive momentum to sustain.

Good news continues to flow for Archer Aviation in terms of partnerships that will boost growth. India is a potentially big market, and Archer has partnered with InterGlobe for the launch of all-electric air taxi service in 2026. In UAE, the launch in 2026 will be in partnership with Abu Dhabi Investment Office.

Of course, the company is on-track for completion of certifications from the Federal Aviation Authority (FAA). In fact, the target is to begin “for credit” testing with the FAA this year. The $142 million contract from the U.S. Air Force further underscores the company’s credibility.

From a financial perspective, Archer reported cash and equivalents of $600 million as of Q3 2023. The cash buffer provides flexibility for aggressive investments through 2024.

