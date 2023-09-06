The 3 Best Financial Services Stocks to Buy Now: September 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In today’s fast-paced financial landscape, investors constantly search for robust avenues to grow their wealth.

Enter financial services stocks—a sector brimming with potential and diversity. From banking stocks to fintech innovators, the scope is broad, offering a bouquet of options for investors with varying risk appetites. The dynamism in this segment is underscored by the recent leaps in payment processing stocks. In addition, trading platform shares have redefined the way transactions occur in both personal and professional spheres. Meanwhile, traditional asset management stocks and insurance equities offer a time-tested stability that many find comforting.

Further, specialized areas like investment services, wealth management, and mortgage services also make up the sector. These enable targeted investment strategies. Whether you crave the adrenaline rush from venturing into capital markets or prefer earning steady income from dividend-paying financial stocks, this sector offers something for everyone. The availability of financial services ETFs further enhances the sector’s versatility, allowing you to gain broader exposure with minimal effort.

So, let’s delve into this captivating world of financial services, which promises both innovation and returns.

Visa (V)

Hold onto your seats, finance aficionados—Visa (NYSE:V) isn’t just running the payment game, it’s owning it like a boss! With a sizzling year-to-date (YTD) return of 18%, this titan is making its mark as a Wall Street darling in the high-yield financial sector.

But wait, the fireworks aren’t over. Let’s talk digits that dazzle. Q3 2023 came in hot for Visa, raking in a jaw-dropping $8.12 billion in revenue. That’s not just chump change. It’s an 11% uptick compared to last year.

Net income? Hold your applause, folks—$4.16 billion, skyrocketing by a phenomenal 22% YOY. And lest we forget operating income, which swelled a commendable 13% to reach $5.48 billion. To put it bluntly, Visa isn’t just in the game; it’s setting the rules.

Moreover, Visa has strategically positioned itself for the future. The company recently expanded its stablecoin settlement capabilities to the Solana (SOL-USD) blockchain, indicating an agile response to the evolving digital currency landscape. Simultaneously, Visa recorded a 7% YOY increase in August payment volumes. Despite facing renewed scrutiny from the Justice Department on token technology and planning hikes in credit card fees, Visa remains a key player with a fair valuation. Indeed, it’s one of the top millionaire-maker stocks in financial services to keep an eye on.

In summary, if you’re keen on investing in financial services stocks with a proven track record and promising future, Visa is a hard name to overlook.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

In a financial landscape where unpredictability is the only constant, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) emerges as a beacon of reliability.

The titan of the banking industry has demonstrated a YTD return of 7.46%. This serves as an indisputable indicator that it ranks among the best financial services stocks. But let’s cut through the financial jargon. JPMorgan isn’t just surviving, it’s thriving.

The Q2 report for 2023 laid it bare, showcasing a staggering net income of $14.5 billion. Smashing forecasts out of the park, diluted EPS soared to a dazzling $4.75, eclipsing market predictions by a jaw-dropping 26%.

However, what sets JPMorgan apart isn’t merely its performance metrics. The bank consistently adapts to ever-changing regulations and market conditions, making it a leader in high-return financial services stocks. Recent acquisitions and partnerships, such as the 40% stake in Brazil’s digital bank C6, underscore its relentless quest for global influence and diversification.

Amid regulatory changes proposing long-term debt rules for big banks, JPMorgan stood victorious in the 2023 bank crisis. This reinforced its position as a top financial services stock. Moreover, it’s been agile in settling significant suits and implementing innovations like the Tap to Pay feature for merchant clients.

This level of responsiveness allows JPMorgan to continue steering the financial ship through turbulent waters. As a result, it becomes a hard-to-ignore player in any well-curated investment portfolio. Bottom line: If you’re fishing for gems in the financial services sector, this stock is your glittering catch of the day!

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

In the unpredictable world of financial services stocks, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) stands out as a complex puzzle. While the stock has dropped around 11% in the last six months, sparking investor curiosity, a deeper examination uncovers a more nuanced situation. Despite the share price dipping, Wells Fargo remains a financial powerhouse, poised for potential future gains.

In Q2 2023, Wells Fargo reported a net income of $4.9 billion, a significant 57% jump from the same period last year. The diluted earnings per share surpassed forecasts by about 9%, hitting $1.25. Despite the dip in share price, the robust financial performance underscores Wells Fargo as a top financial services stock that is well-poised for potential outperformance.

Now, consider the attractiveness of dividends. Wells Fargo offers a 3.37% dividend yield and a low forward PE ratio of 8.49, making it a compelling income option for long-term investors. This appears relatively undervalued compared to some of its peers. The investment thesis solidifies if we align this with its impressive operational and net income metrics. And let’s not forget, Michael Burry, the well-known hedge fund manager, has also placed his bet on Wells Fargo.

While it’s essential to tread carefully in a sector fraught with regulatory hurdles and market sensitivities, Wells Fargo stands out. It makes a compelling case for inclusion in any diversified portfolio targeting high-return financial services stocks.

On the publication date, Faizan Farooque did not hold (directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Faizan Farooque is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Faizan has several years of experience in analyzing the stock market and was a former data journalist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. His passion is to help the average investor make more informed decisions regarding their portfolio.

